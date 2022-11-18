Norland stuns Booker T. Washington in rematch

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – “Don’t waste a failure” is a message you sometimes hear football coaches say.

Miami Norland wasn’t about to do that on Thursday night in its rematch against Booker T. Washington.

Sophomore quarterback Ennio Yapoor rushed for a touchdown and threw for another and the Vikings’ defense repeatedly came up big in Norland’s 14-7 upset over Washington at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium.



The second-round victory advances the Vikings in Class 2M-Region 4. Now they will await the winner of Friday’s match-up between top seed Miami Central and fourth-seed Miami Northwestern.

Norland, the third seed, bumped off second-second Washington for one of its biggest victories in years.

Just six weeks ago, Thursday’s outcome didn’t seem likely. Booker T. (9-3) dominated Norland (9-2), 41-23, in the first meeting in October.

“They really took it to us that first time,” Vikings coach Daryle Heidelburg said. “It almost shaped the team that you see right now. They bully-balled us. Big-brothered us. We weren’t ready for it. So, it shaped the team that you see right now, as far as us fighting harder and getting mentally tougher.”

Yapoor had a big first half, making plays with his legs and his arm. The sophomore scored the first touchdown on a 1-yard run at 9:24 of the second quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Yapoor was on the mark with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Scott.

That’s all the offense Norland needed as it led 14-0.

The Vikings’ defense was able to contain Booker T. running back Antwan Smith, a bruising back who averaged 139.1 yards per game, and scored 22 touchdowns, per stats on Max Preps.

It was a different story in the rematch, as Smith was held to 76 yards on 21 carries.

“The key was to just get in his face before he could start really picking up momentum,” linebacker Jermaine Beard said. “Once we stop him in the backfield, he can’t go nowhere.”

This Vikings defense was able to contain Smith, who ran for 325 yards in the first round of the playoffs.

“The second time around, we were ready for No. 1,” Heidelburg said of Smith. “We weren’t ready for him the first time. He surprised a lot of people in this county. That loss we had to them the first time, it really shaped and motivated the team you see right now.”

Beard played a huge part in containing the Tornadoes running game.

“It took hard work and dedication,” Beard said. “A lot of people doubted us. So we had to come and put it on for the city, to make sure that we got this game. It’s a big win because we made it to the second round of the playoffs. So, I’m happy for my team. We put in a lot of work to get here. We just want to win it all.”

In the first half, Norland rushed for 103 yards, and Yapoor picked up most of it on the ground.

The Tornadoes, meanwhile, were limited to 111 yards on the ground.

“It’s amazing,” Yapoor said. “We lost to these guys in the regular season. We were so down. It was kind of personal for us. This was a team that we felt like we shouldn’t have lost to.”

The task of bottling up the Booker T. running game was made easier by the fact starting quarterback Claudell Sherman didn’t start.

Sherman injured his throwing shoulder in the first-round win over Carol City.

Without their starting QB, Washington wasn’t able to establish a passing game in the first half. In the third quarter, Sherman, despite not being fully healthy, entered with about five minutes remaining. His presence immediately provided a spark.

“We were hoping to be in position with the run game to keep him out and get him ready for next week,” Washington coach Tim “Ice” Harris said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But we should have played him to get ready for tonight. He played well. He brought some life to what we could do. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put it together.”

Sherman had Booker T. in a first-and-goal situation in the fourth quarter, but Norland came a tremendous goal-line stand.

“Hats off to the defense,” Heidelburg said. “I can’t say nothing else but kudos to that defense. We were embarrassed by Booker T. the first time. I think that played to the psyche of these kids. It definitely made them more focused in practice. It made me, myself more focused, trying to pay attention to detail. I think we did a good job of recognizing their sets and responding to them.”

Booker T. finally got on the board with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter when Norland, punting from its end zone, had the punt deflect off an up-back. The ball deflected into the arms of Booker T.’s Tony Morgan, who stepped into the end zone for the Tornadoes’ lone touchdown.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Harris said. “I told the kids that. I’m proud of them. I love how they developed and I love how they fought. We could have given up. But they fought. The defense fought. They got us some turnovers.”

In the closing minutes, Booker T. had another chance after recovering a fumble. But as they did all game, the Vikings’ defense stopped the Tornadoes on downs.

“It’s hard to beat a team twice,” Beard said. “We came out and made adjustments to do what we had to do, and we just executed.”