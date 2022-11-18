ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Norland stuns Booker T. Washington in rematch

By Joe Frisaro
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABABG_0jFUC0Su00

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – “Don’t waste a failure” is a message you sometimes hear football coaches say.

Miami Norland wasn’t about to do that on Thursday night in its rematch against Booker T. Washington.

Sophomore quarterback Ennio Yapoor rushed for a touchdown and threw for another and the Vikings’ defense repeatedly came up big in Norland’s 14-7 upset over Washington at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium.

The second-round victory advances the Vikings in Class 2M-Region 4. Now they will await the winner of Friday’s match-up between top seed Miami Central and fourth-seed Miami Northwestern.

Norland, the third seed, bumped off second-second Washington for one of its biggest victories in years.

Just six weeks ago, Thursday’s outcome didn’t seem likely. Booker T. (9-3) dominated Norland (9-2), 41-23, in the first meeting in October.

“They really took it to us that first time,” Vikings coach Daryle Heidelburg said. “It almost shaped the team that you see right now. They bully-balled us. Big-brothered us. We weren’t ready for it. So, it shaped the team that you see right now, as far as us fighting harder and getting mentally tougher.”

Yapoor had a big first half, making plays with his legs and his arm. The sophomore scored the first touchdown on a 1-yard run at 9:24 of the second quarter.

Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor rushed for a touchdown and threw for another in the Vikings’ playoff victory over BTW.

Late in the second quarter, Yapoor was on the mark with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Scott.

That’s all the offense Norland needed as it led 14-0.

The Vikings’ defense was able to contain Booker T. running back Antwan Smith, a bruising back who averaged 139.1 yards per game, and scored 22 touchdowns, per stats on Max Preps.

It was a different story in the rematch, as Smith was held to 76 yards on 21 carries.

“The key was to just get in his face before he could start really picking up momentum,” linebacker Jermaine Beard said. “Once we stop him in the backfield, he can’t go nowhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IXXo_0jFUC0Su00
Linebacker Jermaine Beard led a Norland defense which did not allow an offensive touchdown in Thursday’s playoff win over Booker T. Washington. Washington scored 41 points on the Vikings six weeks ago.

This Vikings defense was able to contain Smith, who ran for 325 yards in the first round of the playoffs.

“The second time around, we were ready for No. 1,” Heidelburg said of Smith. “We weren’t ready for him the first time. He surprised a lot of people in this county. That loss we had to them the first time, it really shaped and motivated the team you see right now.”

Beard played a huge part in containing the Tornadoes running game.

“It took hard work and dedication,” Beard said. “A lot of people doubted us. So we had to come and put it on for the city, to make sure that we got this game. It’s a big win because we made it to the second round of the playoffs. So, I’m happy for my team. We put in a lot of work to get here. We just want to win it all.”

In the first half, Norland rushed for 103 yards, and Yapoor picked up most of it on the ground.

The Tornadoes, meanwhile, were limited to 111 yards on the ground.

“It’s amazing,” Yapoor said. “We lost to these guys in the regular season. We were so down. It was kind of personal for us. This was a team that we felt like we shouldn’t have lost to.”

The task of bottling up the Booker T. running game was made easier by the fact starting quarterback Claudell Sherman didn’t start.

Sherman injured his throwing shoulder in the first-round win over Carol City.

Without their starting QB, Washington wasn’t able to establish a passing game in the first half. In the third quarter, Sherman, despite not being fully healthy, entered with about five minutes remaining. His presence immediately provided a spark.

“We were hoping to be in position with the run game to keep him out and get him ready for next week,” Washington coach Tim “Ice” Harris said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But we should have played him to get ready for tonight. He played well. He brought some life to what we could do. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put it together.”

Sherman had Booker T. in a first-and-goal situation in the fourth quarter, but Norland came a tremendous goal-line stand.

“Hats off to the defense,” Heidelburg said. “I can’t say nothing else but kudos to that defense. We were embarrassed by Booker T. the first time. I think that played to the psyche of these kids. It definitely made them more focused in practice. It made me, myself more focused, trying to pay attention to detail. I think we did a good job of recognizing their sets and responding to them.”

Booker T. finally got on the board with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter when Norland, punting from its end zone, had the punt deflect off an up-back. The ball deflected into the arms of Booker T.’s Tony Morgan, who stepped into the end zone for the Tornadoes’ lone touchdown.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Harris said. “I told the kids that. I’m proud of them. I love how they developed and I love how they fought. We could have given up. But they fought. The defense fought. They got us some turnovers.”

In the closing minutes, Booker T. had another chance after recovering a fumble. But as they did all game, the Vikings’ defense stopped the Tornadoes on downs.

“It’s hard to beat a team twice,” Beard said. “We came out and made adjustments to do what we had to do, and we just executed.”

scorebooklive.com

Vote Now: Who is the Best Quarterback in South Florida?

South Florida high school football is as good as ever. But don’t just take our word for it. There’s plenty of validation not just in state, but national rankings as well. Miami-Dade and Broward counties have many of the top programs in the state of Florida, and to a lesser degree the entire country. It wouldn’t be a surprise if four state champions reside in these two counties.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 101

It’s been one week since another successful Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival event, which was held last Sunday, November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Of course, at the event people enjoyed a plethora of jerk dishes of all kinds, alongside a healthy dose of authentic Jamaican culture and musical performances.
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Ken Russell storms out of Miami City Commission meeting after 'resigning'

MIAMI -- City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, set to leave office early next month, hastily announced that he was quitting the panel on Thursday after two of his fellow commissioners suggested scrapping next month's scheduled meeting."You can expect my resignation to be re-written this afternoon and count it for today because I'm done."Russell stormed out upset. The December 8th meeting was supposed to be Russell's last as District 2 commissioner before he would officially step down after serving seven years.  After Russell left, the commission voted 3-1 to move the meeting to January.Russell spoke with CBS4 hours after his...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach

Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday night. Investigators said a man died...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
