The Guardian

UK pubs sign up to World Cup charter aiming to improve female fans’ safety

More than 40 pubs in England have signed up to This Fan Girl’s World Cup pub charter, committing to supporting female fans in watching matches as the nights draw in. Amy Drucquer, who co-founded the not-for-profit digital platform in 2016, has long had to tackle winter nights as a manager of a grassroots club. When the Qatar World Cup was rescheduled from the summer, she had concerns about the impact on female fans of watching evening games in pubs.
10NEWS

World Cup 2022: How to watch

DOHA, Qatar — The world's best soccer players have arrived in Qatar and fans around the world are ready to tune in for more than a month of high-stakes matches on the world's biggest stage. The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20,...

