More than 40 pubs in England have signed up to This Fan Girl’s World Cup pub charter, committing to supporting female fans in watching matches as the nights draw in. Amy Drucquer, who co-founded the not-for-profit digital platform in 2016, has long had to tackle winter nights as a manager of a grassroots club. When the Qatar World Cup was rescheduled from the summer, she had concerns about the impact on female fans of watching evening games in pubs.

