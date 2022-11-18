ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Amanda Turner
3d ago

Gary Dobbs is one of the Cheapest men on earth!! He came into me and my Husband's upscale bar in the mid 80's in Huntsville about every afternoon during happy hour. He honestly didn't think he had to pay for anything and he didn't sit at the bar, he always sat at the same booth, there was amazing food that was free to all and he made sure he took advantage of it. The waitresses would be so upset because he never tipped them. Gary Dobbs really thought he was better than anyone else. We had Doctors, Lawyers, High end Realtors and very wealthy business men that came in after work for happy hour!! Gary Dobbs was just a meteorologist who thought he was a movie star. He never had anyone sitting with him when he came in. Finally, because he was so out of hand, demanding free drinks from the waitresses and the fact that he never tipped them, my husband told him he was not welcome back.

Wiley Logan
1d ago

So happy Gary is doing well I'm from Russellville and have known of him for many years his wife and her family are from this area .

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens

Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
How an Alabama black hole can swallow up your lost luggage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holiday travel season is here. But people may not be grateful if their luggage gets lost or mishandled on their way to Thanksgiving dinner. Nearly 1.5 million bags were either lost, late or damaged by major airlines in the first half of 2022, according to a recent U.S. Department of Transportation report. (1,406,474 bags mishandled for January - June 2022)
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
Bygone Alabama drum company made instruments for famous musicians

His right leg was like five inches shorter than his left. This was the result of having bone tuberculosis in his hip when he was around 8-years-old. That didn’t stop North Alabama native Jim Corder from learning how to walk again with a built-up right shoe though, or from taking on a paper route to help support his family after his dad died a few years later.
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile

U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
City of Athens gets ready to welcome a new Buc-ee's

The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.
