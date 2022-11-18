Gary Dobbs is one of the Cheapest men on earth!! He came into me and my Husband's upscale bar in the mid 80's in Huntsville about every afternoon during happy hour. He honestly didn't think he had to pay for anything and he didn't sit at the bar, he always sat at the same booth, there was amazing food that was free to all and he made sure he took advantage of it. The waitresses would be so upset because he never tipped them. Gary Dobbs really thought he was better than anyone else. We had Doctors, Lawyers, High end Realtors and very wealthy business men that came in after work for happy hour!! Gary Dobbs was just a meteorologist who thought he was a movie star. He never had anyone sitting with him when he came in. Finally, because he was so out of hand, demanding free drinks from the waitresses and the fact that he never tipped them, my husband told him he was not welcome back.
So happy Gary is doing well I'm from Russellville and have known of him for many years his wife and her family are from this area .
