ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst Boulevard

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Bnw2_0jFUAGZh00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound.

Not a lot of information is being released at this time. We have crews on the scene waiting for additional details from police.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

West Mill Road shooting involving child ruled accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another child. Police say the injured child was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested after stabbing in Madisonville

Police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky late Friday. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a stabbing that happened on Pride Place around 10 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller told officers that 34-year-old Marvin Rice had stabbed...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Uniontown fire claims one life

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
wevv.com

Trial date set for Evansville attempted murder suspect

A trial date has been set for an Evansville man charged with attempted murder. During a hearing in court on Monday, 25-year-old Trevon Brown's trial date was set for April 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile shot at West Mill Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police confirm a juvenile was shot at West Mill Road. In the 1100 block of West Mill Road, our crew on the scene says at least one person was taken away in an ambulance. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) confirms one juvenile was shot. Police say there were several juveniles in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heartfelt letter written to Evansville firefighters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department received a pleasant surprise Friday afternoon after putting out a house fire on Monroe Avenue. Firefighters say a very nice lady approached them and handed over a handwritten note. It reads: “Dear firefighters, I watched from the street as you all raced to the fire. I just […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Evansville for punching a 3-year-old. Evansville Police were dispatched to North Elliott Street for a domestic battery in progress. Officials identified the woman who punched the child as 42-year-old Laticia Sharp. The young boy was found inside the home...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

PHOTOS: Over a dozen Bald Eagles spotted in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Imagine spending some time in nature and coming across twenty Bald Eagles in one area. Well that’s exactly what happened to one lucky birdwatcher in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich spotted the patriotic birds over the weekend near the Crane Ridge Wildlife Management area and snagged some astonishing photos. He shared […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Empty home catches fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy