BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst Boulevard
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound.
Not a lot of information is being released at this time. We have crews on the scene waiting for additional details from police.
This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
