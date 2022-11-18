Read full article on original website
U.S. Producer Lonestar Films Attaches Lead Cast for ‘Cancer’ Foray Into Bollywood
U.S.-based production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (Amazon Prime Video’s “The Family Man”), and Aahana Kumra, (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”) for “Cancer” its foray into Bollywood film production. The high concept Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi.
SF Studios Boards Action Thriller ‘The Nation’s Gambit,’ Directed by ’Beforeigners’ Helmer Jens Lien, Adapted From Bestselling Novel (EXCLUSIVE)
Norwegian director Jens Lien (“Beforeigners,” “The Troublesome Man”) is set to direct “The Nation’s Gambit,” a feature film adaptation of up-and-coming author Johan Høst’s bestselling debut novel “En nasjon i sjakk.” The action thriller will be produced by the Norwegian production company Stig og Stein Studio. SF Studios is co-producing and will distribute the film in the Nordics, while Reinvent Studios handles international sales. Høst’s novel, published by Vigmostad & Bjørke, has recently been nominated for the Norwegian Boksellers Award 2022 and a sequel novel is on the way. The story of “The Nation’s Gambit” kicks off as Norway’s prime minister...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.
Kenzo, first Ugandan nominated for Grammy, had humble start
Kenzo has become the first singer from Uganda to earn a Grammy nomination
Jack Neo’s J Team and Clover Films Launch Singapore Producer HiJack Pictures
New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content...
Mathieu Kassovitz Dishes on Vin Diesel, Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr. in Expletive-Laden Cairo Masterclass
During an explosive, expletive-filled masterclass at Cairo Film Festival, French director and actor Mathieu Kassovitz covered everything from directing “La Haine” to working with Vin Diesel on “Babylon A.D.” Talking about the making of “Babylon A.D.,” he said: “Go on YouTube and search for ‘Fucking Kassovitz.’ Once we realized the crazy situation we were in, we made a documentary about it. If something is important to you, don’t do it unless you have the right partners. Because if you don’t, they will fuck you up.” Making “Gothika” wasn’t much easier. “Joel Silver came to Paris and saw [Kassovitz’ film] ‘The Crimson Rivers’ on...
