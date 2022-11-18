ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Doesn’t Want To See Christine ‘Ever Again’ After Awkward Goodbye

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

In a preview for Sister Wives , Christine Brown says her goodbyes on the eve of her move to Utah . Her ex-husband, Kody Brown, felt like she was “demeaning” all the work he put into the marriage by saying goodbye like that. Now that it’s over, Kody doesn’t want to see his ex-wife, Christine Brown, “ever again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9qw2_0jFU9XlC00
Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine gives Robyn and Kody an awkward goodbye

In the preview for the upcoming November 20 episode of Sister Wives (via People ), Christine gathers all of the family to give one last goodbye. The sad and tense moment gets even more so when it begins to rain, cutting the meeting short. Check out the TLC clip below:

There is a clear divide between the family. On one side stands Kody with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown , and four of their children, Breanna, Aurora, Solomon, and Ariella. On the other side, Christine is joined by her daughters, Truely Brown and Mykelti Padron, her son-in-law, Tony Padron, and her granddaughter Avalon Padron. On Christine’s side is Janelle Brown and her son, Gabriel Brown.

A noticeably absent sister wife is Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown , who was in Utah working at her B&B. However, she’s not sad about missing Christine’s farewell meeting because it would have been “weird” for her to be there with a former sister wife who didn’t want to continue a relationship with her.

Kody doesn’t want to see Christine’ ever again’

Kody calls the meeting “awkward” and wishes it was over. “There is such a strike to all of my feelings and all of the work I have done for our family to come here and have this sort of family gathering and say goodbye that is way off course for me. Way off the charts. It’s not even right. It feels so demeaning,” Kody told the cameras.

The father of 18 is having trouble disconnecting from his ex-wife and the dream that they shared; instead, he wants to forget all about it. “I’m in sort of this weird place where I’m like thinking I don’t want to see Christine ever again. I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this,” he revealed to the cameras.

“I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all,” the Sister Wives star said about his divorce from Christine.

Mykelti said the farewell meeting was ‘uncomfortable’ for everyone

It was Christine and Kody’s 26-year-old daughter, Mykelti, who was to suggest they have this farewell gathering. Kody recognized that his daughter only wanted to “affirm that the family is still a family,” but with all of the hurt feelings, it felt futile to Kody.

Mykelti wanted to put some pressure on the family in Flagstaff to make an effort for Christine’s send-off . She wasn’t expecting such a negative reaction.

“It’s awkward outside. It’s weird. It’s intense. Nobody really wants to be here,” Mykelti, 26, says. “Dad doesn’t want to be here, Robyn doesn’t want to be here, mom doesn’t want to be here. It’s weird. It’s intense, and it’s uncomfortable,” Mykelti tells the cameras. “And thick,” her husband, Tony, adds.

Kody is still trying to come to terms with his marriage of 26 years suddenly being over. Meanwhile, Christine is ready to launch into her new life in Utah.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Throws Shade at Robyn in New TikTok Video About Cereal

Comments / 8

Suzanne Palmer
3d ago

hope she gives this narcissist his wish and never comes around him in a personal manner again

Reply
7
