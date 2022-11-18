Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
International migrants receive fewer GP appointments than those born in the UK
The pandemic has exacerbated existing differences in the number of GP appointments international migrants receive compared to those who were born in the UK, finds a new UCL-led study. The research, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe, found that international migrants had fewer appointments before the pandemic, with...
myscience.org
The Swiss water turnaround: wait and see or take a proactive approach?
New technologies in the water sector can contribute to the flexible and sustainable development of urban water management and the sustainable utilisation of water as a resource. In a recent article in the journal Aqua & Gas, a team of researchers from the aquatic research institute Eawag shows what opportunities and risks are associated with this.
myscience.org
Perth Pollen Count launches in WA - the state’s first and only real-time pollen monitoring and forecast service
Launched in partnership with Curtin University, the new Perth Pollen Count and Forecast Service will provide real-time environmental allergic and respiratory data for the metropolitan Perth community. The Perth Pollen Count and Forecast Service , also known as Perth Pollen, was launched today in partnership with Curtin University to help...
myscience.org
SO-CHIC and OCEAN:ICE Join Forces
Research consortiums on processes in the Southern Ocean and Antarctica. With Jean-Baptiste Sallée. Two important European projects have joined together to bridge knowledge gaps regarding climate changes in the Antarctic and Southern Ocean. Supported by the European Commission (Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs), these two large research consortiums spent four days developing joint projects at the Sorbonne University International Conference Center.
myscience.org
Christoph Imboden: "Just generating more electricity is not enough".
Reservoirs and solar panels alone will not lead us to an energy supply without CO2 emissions. How the energy is used is just as crucial. Our expert Christoph Imboden helps regions get the most out of their resources. Christoph Imboden, Switzerland has set itself the goal of being climate-neutral by...
myscience.org
Inaction could cost truckies their lives: Study
If nothing is done to improve the health of Australia’s male truck drivers, 6067 lives and AU$2.6 billion in productivity could be lost over the next 10 years, Monash University-led research has found. Researchers have also found that inaction could cost an estimated $485 million in healthcare costs and...
myscience.org
Search excavator, offer forklift
Construction machinery is expensive. For many companies, it is hardly worthwhile to purchase every piece of equipment anew. Two start-up founders from Lucerne have developed a solution so that construction companies don’t have to own everything themselves. The idea was born at the ping-pong table: Fatmir Shoshi told his...
myscience.org
Philosophy and quantum mechanics, an SNSF Ambizione grant to metaphysical indeterminacy
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) recently announced the winners of the Ambizione Research Grants 2022. Among the winners is the project "Quantum Indeterminacy. A Metaphysics for Spontaneous Collapse Models of Quantum Mechanics" submitted by Cristian Mariani, who will carry out his project at the Institute of Philosophical Studies of the Faculty of Theology in Lugano, affiliated with USI.
myscience.org
Defence satellites, weather radars and drones lead to major meteorite find
Nine years after a six-tonne asteroid crashed through the Earth’s atmosphere over South Australia, researchers have used a combination of defence satellites, weather radars and drones to locate the largest meteorite-strewn area in Australia since the Murchison meteorite fall in 1969. A team of researchers from Curtin University, Monash...
myscience.org
Power of data science will help UK manufacturers cut energy bills, boost productivity and increase competitiveness
UK manufacturers can cut energy bills, boost productivity and gain new competitive edge. Launch of AMRC Data Cloud and EyUp Data Science Academy in Sheffield. Digital technologies can have same impact as Bessemer converter. UK manufacturers will be able to cut energy bills, boost productivity and become even more competitive...
myscience.org
Refreeze the Arctic Foundation supports climate research at TU Delft
On 21 November 2022, Delft University Fund signed a multi-year grant agreement with the Refreeze the Arctic Foundation. This will enable the development of innovative methods at TU Delft to modify clouds to combat global warming. The Refreeze the Arctic Foundation is able to do its work thanks to a...
myscience.org
ANU to map Australia’s telecommunications resilience
A first-of-its kind project led by The Australian National University (ANU) will holistically map the resilience of Australia’s telecommunications sector. Funded by the Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA), the independent study will be conducted by the ANU Tech Policy Design Centre. ANU...
myscience.org
Genes and Languages
Does the history of our languages match the history of our genes? A team of scientists at the University of Zurich and the Max-Planck-Institute have revealed a large number of matches - but also widespread mismatches in around 20 percent of cases, including in Malta, Hungary and Namibia. More than...
myscience.org
New quantum tool developed in groundbreaking experimental achievement
Scientists recreate properties of light in neutral fundamental particles called neutrons. For the first time in experimental history, researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) have created a device that generates twisted neutrons with well-defined orbital angular momentum. Previously considered an impossibility, this groundbreaking scientific accomplishment provides a brand new avenue for researchers to study the development of next-generation quantum materials with applications ranging from quantum computing to identifying and solving new problems in fundamental physics.
myscience.org
Jesper Verhoef is the new ’Researcher-in-Residence’ at the KB with research on LGBTQI+ websites
The Royal Library (KB) in The Hague has selected historian and media scholar Jesper Verhoef as KB Researcher-in-Residence 2023 . For six months, he will research the crucial role the web plays in the lives of LGBTQI+ communities. He will dive into the unique collection of hundreds of LGBTQI+ websites archived by the KB in recent years.
myscience.org
Researchers control individual light quanta at very high speed
A team of German and Spanish researchers from Valencia, Münster, Augsburg, Berlin and Munich have succeeded in controlling individual light quanta to an extremely high degree of precision. In the "Nature Communications" journal, the researchers report how, by means of a soundwave, they switch individual photons on a chip back and forth between two outputs at gigahertz frequencies. This method, demonstrated here for the first time, can now be used for acoustic quantum technologies or complex integrated photonic networks.
myscience.org
Researchers win PM’s science prizes
Two leading researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) who are battling catastrophic climate change and killer infectious diseases are winners in the 2022 Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science. Dr Adele Morrison has won the 2022 Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year. The award recognises her...
myscience.org
Automation drives income inequality
New data suggest most of the growth in the wage gap since 1980 comes from automation displacing less-educated workers. When you use self-checkout machines in supermarkets and drugstores, you are probably not - with all due respect - doing a better job of bagging your purchases than checkout clerks once did. Automation just makes bagging less expensive for large retail chains.
myscience.org
Elusive carbonic acid: it really exists!
Neutrons from FRM II expose crystal structure of carbonic acid. The existence of carbonic acid has long been the subject of debate: theoretically real, but practically impossible to detect. That is because the compound decomposes at the Earth’s surface. A German-Chinese team of researchers working at the FRM II Research Neutron Source at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now made the crystalline structure of carbonic acid molecules visible for the first time.
myscience.org
$26 million to propel space research at McGill and UdeM to the outer limits
- Landmark gifts from the Trottier Family Foundation ensure Montreal’s place as a leading hub of space research within Canada and the world. The McGill Space Institute (MSI) and the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) at Université de Montréal are at the forefront of the exhilarating pace of space research, helping to advance our knowledge of extrasolar planets, fast radio bursts, the dark universe, and other extraterrestrial mysteries. Now their stellar work and efforts to recruit top students and researchers are getting a huge boost thanks to extraordinary gifts to McGill University and the Université de Montréal from the Trottier Family Foundation.
Comments / 0