myscience.org
Important Library information about teaching resources for Semester 2 2022/23
Thank you for all your support in working with the Library to get your teaching resources and reading lists ready for Semester 1. We now need your help to ensure we have everything ready for your students for Semester 2. Here’s what you need to know:. If a module...
myscience.org
Dissection documentary provides invaluable cancer education
Donation of brave mum, Toni Crews, to help educate future generations of medical and healthcare professionals. Dissection in a first of its kind to be televised for Channel 4. A new documentary, to be aired on 5 December, will provide vital insights into the journey of cancer through the body, and boost understanding of the disease for both medical professionals and the public.
myscience.org
A pioneer in detailed diagnostics
Gregor Weiss used state-of-the-art microscopy to show how the body prevents bladder infections. He now wants to make this method from basic research usable for the analysis of patient samples - and has received the Lopez-Loreta Prize for it. Gregor Weiss researches how bacteria and human cells interact. Such interactions...
myscience.org
Jesper Verhoef is the new ’Researcher-in-Residence’ at the KB with research on LGBTQI+ websites
The Royal Library (KB) in The Hague has selected historian and media scholar Jesper Verhoef as KB Researcher-in-Residence 2023 . For six months, he will research the crucial role the web plays in the lives of LGBTQI+ communities. He will dive into the unique collection of hundreds of LGBTQI+ websites archived by the KB in recent years.
myscience.org
Philosophy and quantum mechanics, an SNSF Ambizione grant to metaphysical indeterminacy
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) recently announced the winners of the Ambizione Research Grants 2022. Among the winners is the project "Quantum Indeterminacy. A Metaphysics for Spontaneous Collapse Models of Quantum Mechanics" submitted by Cristian Mariani, who will carry out his project at the Institute of Philosophical Studies of the Faculty of Theology in Lugano, affiliated with USI.
myscience.org
Today’s student is the democratic citizen of the future
The political debate is increasingly polarised, people are no longer able to compromise and there is less and less enthusiasm to tackle major social problems. These are worrying developments, says Teun Dekker. He is Professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences Education at University College Maastricht (UCM) and has delved into the question of how we can best educate our students so that they can later participate as full, democratic citizens in solving the problems in our society.
myscience.org
The health and economic consequences of mental health treatment with benzodiazepines
A new research project led by Professor Fabrizio Mazzonna of the Institute of Economics (IdEP) of USI Faculty of Economics has received positive feedback from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) . The study "Health and economic consequences of low-value mental health care: the case of benzodiazepines" focuses on the causes and consequences of the use of benzodiazepines to treat mental health problems.
myscience.org
Automation drives income inequality
New data suggest most of the growth in the wage gap since 1980 comes from automation displacing less-educated workers. When you use self-checkout machines in supermarkets and drugstores, you are probably not - with all due respect - doing a better job of bagging your purchases than checkout clerks once did. Automation just makes bagging less expensive for large retail chains.
myscience.org
Brainlab AG becoming a Platinum Partner of TUM Venture Labs
Million-euro support for the TUM Entrepreneurship ecosystem. In the future, Brainlab AG will support TUM Venture Labs in the area of Healthcare with a million-strong contribution as a Platinum Partner. Operated by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the "UnternehmerTUM" Center for Innovation and Business Creation, TUM Venture Labs supports start-up activities and start-up founding by students and researchers with a globally competitive support program.
myscience.org
Six Utrecht researchers receive ERC Starting Grant
Six researchers at Utrecht University have been awarded an ERC Starting Grant. The European Research Council awarded the €1.5 million grant to Yang Yao , Frederik Verweij , Daan Weits , Niko Wanders , Floris Schuiling and Daan van Uhm. The grant helps them to set up their own research project, assemble a research team and develop scientific ideas.
myscience.org
In search of the principles of life
Associate Professor Otto Cordero is looking for the fundamental constraints that shape microbial ecosystems. MIT Associate Professor Otto Cordero has always gravitated toward the most basic questions of life. How do ecosystems assemble? Why do species divide labor in nature? He believes these are some of the most central questions for understanding life.
