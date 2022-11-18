Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers win PM’s science prizes
Two leading researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) who are battling catastrophic climate change and killer infectious diseases are winners in the 2022 Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science. Dr Adele Morrison has won the 2022 Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year. The award recognises her...
Defence satellites, weather radars and drones lead to major meteorite find
Nine years after a six-tonne asteroid crashed through the Earth’s atmosphere over South Australia, researchers have used a combination of defence satellites, weather radars and drones to locate the largest meteorite-strewn area in Australia since the Murchison meteorite fall in 1969. A team of researchers from Curtin University, Monash...
Power of data science will help UK manufacturers cut energy bills, boost productivity and increase competitiveness
UK manufacturers can cut energy bills, boost productivity and gain new competitive edge. Launch of AMRC Data Cloud and EyUp Data Science Academy in Sheffield. Digital technologies can have same impact as Bessemer converter. UK manufacturers will be able to cut energy bills, boost productivity and become even more competitive...
Refreeze the Arctic Foundation supports climate research at TU Delft
On 21 November 2022, Delft University Fund signed a multi-year grant agreement with the Refreeze the Arctic Foundation. This will enable the development of innovative methods at TU Delft to modify clouds to combat global warming. The Refreeze the Arctic Foundation is able to do its work thanks to a...
Stressed Brisbane cyclists take the long way round
The University of Queensland has recorded the highest number of Highly Cited Researcher Awards of any Australian university this year. UQ received 45 of the prestigious awards, identifying global research and social scientists who have demonstrated exceptional influence and impact. The list is published by Clarivate and is based on...
ANU to map Australia’s telecommunications resilience
A first-of-its kind project led by The Australian National University (ANU) will holistically map the resilience of Australia’s telecommunications sector. Funded by the Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA), the independent study will be conducted by the ANU Tech Policy Design Centre. ANU...
SO-CHIC and OCEAN:ICE Join Forces
Research consortiums on processes in the Southern Ocean and Antarctica. With Jean-Baptiste Sallée. Two important European projects have joined together to bridge knowledge gaps regarding climate changes in the Antarctic and Southern Ocean. Supported by the European Commission (Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs), these two large research consortiums spent four days developing joint projects at the Sorbonne University International Conference Center.
Report highlights the impact of Minimum Unit Pricing on alcohol sales after three years of implementation
- Public Health Scotland (PHS) today published the latest data showing the impact of MUP, introduced in Scotland in May 2018, on alcohol sales. Carried out in. collaboration with the University of Glasgow, this study shows a net reduction in total per-adult sales of alcohol of three percent in the three years following the.
What can we learn from COVID-19 about supporting migrant and minority ethnic populations?
- A new University of Glasgow report highlights useful learnings from the pandemic response for future service provision in Scotland. When COVID-19 struck and a national lockdown was introduced in the UK, many essential public services, such as local council offices, GP practices or advice bureaus, had to close doors to the public and shift to remote service provision.
Six Utrecht researchers receive ERC Starting Grant
Six researchers at Utrecht University have been awarded an ERC Starting Grant. The European Research Council awarded the €1.5 million grant to Yang Yao , Frederik Verweij , Daan Weits , Niko Wanders , Floris Schuiling and Daan van Uhm. The grant helps them to set up their own research project, assemble a research team and develop scientific ideas.
Perth Pollen Count launches in WA - the state’s first and only real-time pollen monitoring and forecast service
Launched in partnership with Curtin University, the new Perth Pollen Count and Forecast Service will provide real-time environmental allergic and respiratory data for the metropolitan Perth community. The Perth Pollen Count and Forecast Service , also known as Perth Pollen, was launched today in partnership with Curtin University to help...
Researchers control individual light quanta at very high speed
A team of German and Spanish researchers from Valencia, Münster, Augsburg, Berlin and Munich have succeeded in controlling individual light quanta to an extremely high degree of precision. In the "Nature Communications" journal, the researchers report how, by means of a soundwave, they switch individual photons on a chip back and forth between two outputs at gigahertz frequencies. This method, demonstrated here for the first time, can now be used for acoustic quantum technologies or complex integrated photonic networks.
Flocks of assembler robots show potential for making larger structures
Researchers make progress toward groups of robots that could build almost anything, including buildings, vehicles, and even bigger robots. Researchers at MIT have made significant steps toward creating robots that could practically and economically assemble nearly anything, including things much larger than themselves, from vehicles to buildings to larger robots.
Hominins were cooking fish already in the early Paleolithic period about 780,000 years ago
Ancient fish teeth discovered at the archaeological site of Gesher Benot Ya'aqov in Israel provide earliest evidence of our prehistoric ancestors deliberately cooking foodstuff. Nutrition and the ability to prepare foodstuffs helped facilitate the evolution of the human species. Considered particularly relevant to the development of the genus Homo in...
New Alzheimer’s genes discovered in world’s largest study
Two new genes that raise a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease have been discovered by researchers. An international team, involving Cardiff University’s Dementia Research Institute, compared 32,000 genetic codes from patients with Alzheimer’s disease and healthy individuals. The research uncovered several new genes and specific...
Simon Fraser University readying to rove the moon
A team of Simon Fraser researchers is preparing for blast off after being announced as a major partner in Canada’s first moon rover mission. For the first time in history, a Canadian rover will explore the moon and help in the international search for water ice, a key component needed for the future of human space exploration.
Covid-19: the Spike protein is no longer the only target
A research team reveals a hidden cavity on a key SARS-CoV-2 protein to which drugs could bind. With the continuous emergence of new variants and the risk of new strains of the virus, the development of innovative therapies against SARS-CoV-2 remains a major public health challenge. Currently, the proteins that are on the surface of the virus and/or are involved in its replication are the preferred therapeutic targets, like the Spike protein targeted by vaccines. One of them, the non-structural protein Nsp1, had been little studied until now. A team from the University of Geneva , in collaboration with University College London (UCL) and the University of Barcelona, has now revealed the existence of a hidden ’’pocket’ on its surface. A potential drug target, this cavity opens the way to the development of new treatments against Covid-19 and other coronaviruses. These results can be found in the journal eLife.
In search of the principles of life
Associate Professor Otto Cordero is looking for the fundamental constraints that shape microbial ecosystems. MIT Associate Professor Otto Cordero has always gravitated toward the most basic questions of life. How do ecosystems assemble? Why do species divide labor in nature? He believes these are some of the most central questions for understanding life.
