myscience.org
New Alzheimer’s genes discovered in world’s largest study
Two new genes that raise a person’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease have been discovered by researchers. An international team, involving Cardiff University’s Dementia Research Institute, compared 32,000 genetic codes from patients with Alzheimer’s disease and healthy individuals. The research uncovered several new genes and specific...
New quantum tool developed in groundbreaking experimental achievement
Scientists recreate properties of light in neutral fundamental particles called neutrons. For the first time in experimental history, researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) have created a device that generates twisted neutrons with well-defined orbital angular momentum. Previously considered an impossibility, this groundbreaking scientific accomplishment provides a brand new avenue for researchers to study the development of next-generation quantum materials with applications ranging from quantum computing to identifying and solving new problems in fundamental physics.
Quantity and Quality
Survivors of colon cancer often have symptoms associated with the cancer or treatment for years after treatment, such as fatigue and tingling in fingers and feet. This has a great impact on the perceived quality of life. Whereas current lifestyle advice is mainly aimed at prevention of (colon) cancer, Marlou-Floor Kenkhuis studied in her PhD the relationship between lifestyle with quality of life and fatigue in colon cancer survivors. The goal was to provide targeted lifestyle advice to help patients experience a better quality of life. This was one of the first studies in this field worldwide that looked at all facets of lifestyle in this group in relation to quality of life, Marlou-Floor will defend her research on November 22, 2022 at Maastricht University.
Major breakthrough for brain-like computers
A breakthrough at the University of Twente is bringing new brain-like computers one step closer. An international group of researchers led by Professor Christian Nijhuis has developed a new type of molecular switch that can learn from previous behaviour. The group published their results today in the scientific journal Nature Materials . Nijhuis: "These molecules learn in the same way our brains do."
The health and economic consequences of mental health treatment with benzodiazepines
A new research project led by Professor Fabrizio Mazzonna of the Institute of Economics (IdEP) of USI Faculty of Economics has received positive feedback from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) . The study "Health and economic consequences of low-value mental health care: the case of benzodiazepines" focuses on the causes and consequences of the use of benzodiazepines to treat mental health problems.
Poor diet damages our blood vessels
Through the course of the last several decades, the rate of obesity has progressively increased and is now one of the leading causes of death worldwide - 650 million adults are classified as obese. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obesity as the accumulation of excessive fat in the body creating risks for a healthy life. The main causes: changing diets and lifestyles. But what are bad eating habits doing to our blood vessels? A research team led by Bilal Sheikh from the Helmholtz Institute for Metabolic, Obesity and Vascular Research (HI-MAG) of Helmholtz Munich and Leipzig University’s Faculty of Medicine investigated how obesity impacts blood vessels- structure at a molecular level.
Dissection documentary provides invaluable cancer education
Donation of brave mum, Toni Crews, to help educate future generations of medical and healthcare professionals. Dissection in a first of its kind to be televised for Channel 4. A new documentary, to be aired on 5 December, will provide vital insights into the journey of cancer through the body, and boost understanding of the disease for both medical professionals and the public.
Analysis: Young people without access to a computer had poorer mental health during the pandemic
PhD candidate Tom Metherell (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences) shares in The Conversation his recent study which showed adolescents without computer access during the pandemic were at greater risk of mental health problems. Adolescents (young people aged between 10 and 24) are particularly vulnerable to developing mental health disorders. Essentially...
Genes and tongues are not always tied together
A global database helps explore the complex history of our genes and languages. Does the history of our languages match the history of our genes? Charles Darwin thought yes, others said no. An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, the University of Zurich and Harvard University has put together GeLaTo, a global database linking linguistic and genetic data. They found a large number of matches but also widespread and systematic mismatches.
Six Utrecht researchers receive ERC Starting Grant
Six researchers at Utrecht University have been awarded an ERC Starting Grant. The European Research Council awarded the €1.5 million grant to Yang Yao , Frederik Verweij , Daan Weits , Niko Wanders , Floris Schuiling and Daan van Uhm. The grant helps them to set up their own research project, assemble a research team and develop scientific ideas.
Scientists unlock nature's secret to super-selective binding
Researchers have discovered that it is not just molecular density, but also pattern and structural rigidity, that control super-selective binding interactions between nanomaterials and protein surfaces. The breakthrough could help optimize existing approaches to virus prevention and cancer detection. So much of biology comes down to the biophysical process of...
A pioneer in detailed diagnostics
Gregor Weiss used state-of-the-art microscopy to show how the body prevents bladder infections. He now wants to make this method from basic research usable for the analysis of patient samples - and has received the Lopez-Loreta Prize for it. Gregor Weiss researches how bacteria and human cells interact. Such interactions...
In search of the principles of life
Associate Professor Otto Cordero is looking for the fundamental constraints that shape microbial ecosystems. MIT Associate Professor Otto Cordero has always gravitated toward the most basic questions of life. How do ecosystems assemble? Why do species divide labor in nature? He believes these are some of the most central questions for understanding life.
Covid-19: the Spike protein is no longer the only target
A research team reveals a hidden cavity on a key SARS-CoV-2 protein to which drugs could bind. With the continuous emergence of new variants and the risk of new strains of the virus, the development of innovative therapies against SARS-CoV-2 remains a major public health challenge. Currently, the proteins that are on the surface of the virus and/or are involved in its replication are the preferred therapeutic targets, like the Spike protein targeted by vaccines. One of them, the non-structural protein Nsp1, had been little studied until now. A team from the University of Geneva , in collaboration with University College London (UCL) and the University of Barcelona, has now revealed the existence of a hidden ’’pocket’ on its surface. A potential drug target, this cavity opens the way to the development of new treatments against Covid-19 and other coronaviruses. These results can be found in the journal eLife.
Together against Antibiotic Resistance
Antibiotics are major weapons in the fight against bacterial infections. However, antibiotics are increasingly losing efficacy due to the emergence of antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance is a most serious threat, that besides limiting our option to treat bacterial infections, also restricts modern medical therapies and treatments, such as chemotherapy, transplantation and surgery.
