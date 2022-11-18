ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store

Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO Careers: Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Havertown Mom Weighs in on Modern Playdates

These days, every aspect of a child’s playdate seems to be orchestrated, then captured by smartphones and shared, writes columnist Julie Jargon for The Wall Street Journal. Monica Davis McDonald in Havertown has noticed a lot more playdate photos floating around in the last two years. These days, McDonald...
HAVERTOWN, PA
Eagles Superfan, 88, Back on Twitter With Celebration Dance

Eagles superfan Marybelle Alston, 88, formerly from Wayne, took to dancing on Twitter once again after the Eagle’s win over the Colts Sunday, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In an appropriate Philadelphia sports tie-in, she danced to the Phillie’s unofficial anthem, “Dancing on My Own”....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M

The Delco Logistics Center in EddystoneImage via Alliance HP. Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT

Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
MEDIA, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square

Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning

With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and what steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolioand charitable contributions, reduce taxes and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place?
BRYN MAWR, PA
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

