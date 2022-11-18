Read full article on original website
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Wall Street Journal: San Francisco has the Best Airport, Philly Came in 13th
San Francisco International Airport may be one of the most pleasant airports in the country. At least that’s how The Wall Street Journal sees it on its recent ranking of 50 of the busiest U.S. airports, writes Dawn Gilbertson for The Wall Street Journal. San Francisco’s secret to being...
Copy of Montgomery County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence.
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, created Malvern Road Marshmallows after she found some comfort from what was going on around her during the pandemic, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. Her gourmet marshmallows turned out to be a hit with her family, and she realized she could make...
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top 10 highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
There’s No Substitute for Wawa. Or Is There? How About Sheetz in Center City?
There’s speculation about what should go into the two now-vacant Wawa stores in Center City. Some are suggesting Wawa’s archrival—Sheetz, writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for Billy Penn. Not that Wawa’s exit didn’t leave a door open. When the closures were announced in October, a Wawa statement said...
Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store
Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
DELCO Careers: Qlik
Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended,...
Havertown Mom Weighs in on Modern Playdates
These days, every aspect of a child’s playdate seems to be orchestrated, then captured by smartphones and shared, writes columnist Julie Jargon for The Wall Street Journal. Monica Davis McDonald in Havertown has noticed a lot more playdate photos floating around in the last two years. These days, McDonald...
Eagles Superfan, 88, Back on Twitter With Celebration Dance
Eagles superfan Marybelle Alston, 88, formerly from Wayne, took to dancing on Twitter once again after the Eagle’s win over the Colts Sunday, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In an appropriate Philadelphia sports tie-in, she danced to the Phillie’s unofficial anthem, “Dancing on My Own”....
Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M
The Delco Logistics Center in EddystoneImage via Alliance HP. Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT
Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
Lansdowne Native, Indie Rock Veteran Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart
Lansdowne native Kurt Vile has spent decades steadily climbing the U.S. charts and a single from his latest album, b’lieve I’m goin down … , is now No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative chart, writes Adam Clair for Flagpole Magazine. Compared to his earlier works, the...
Time’s Right ‘Chronologically, Financially, Emotionally’ to Close Riddle Ale House in Media
Image of Riddle Ale House owner Arnold Pompei, left, with his son Nick Pompei and daughter Gina Davis via Eric Hartline, Digital First Media. After more than a half-century of being a fixture on Baltimore Pike in Media, the Riddle Ale House is closing its doors for good, writes Kevin Tustin for the Daily Times.
Chester’s Filing for Bankruptcy a Rare Thing These Days
The city of Chester filed a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy petition on Nov. 10, only the third U.S. city to do so between 2014 and 2021. It joins Hill, KY, which filed in 2015; Perla, AR in 2019, and Fairfield, AL in 2020, writes Marc Joffe for cato.org.
Celebrity Poster Lands Chester Springs Man on Hit TV Show ‘Pawn Stars’
Keith Stahl of Chester Springs found himself in the national spotlight on Nov. 2 after appearing on an episode of the popular TV show Pawn Stars, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Stahl had his Jimi Hendrix poster appraised by the show’s hosts. “Seeing yourself on national...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square
Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning
With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and what steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolioand charitable contributions, reduce taxes and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place?
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
