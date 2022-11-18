ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Danville Volunteers Hold Real ‘Live Fire’ Training Exercise Sunday

DANVILLE – The Danville volunteer fire departments along with some other Valley fire departments spent almost eight hours training in the cold Sunday. The volunteers received a donated home so they could practice actual fire fighting. Preceding the training burn, students took an eight hour refresher class during the last two weeks.
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

Man hospitalized following ATV crash

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wkok.com

Concini Toy Drive Begins Today in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – The annual holiday toy drive in Northumberland gets underway today, in honor of a former borough police chief. The annual Chief Martin Concini toy Drive is now underway, and Northumberland Police say unwrapped toys can be dropped off at four different locations:. Northumberland Police Station or Borough...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run

Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Police investigation into missing LH youth incident

LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
therecord-online.com

Search continues for missing Lock Haven autistic youth

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Authorities Thursday night were combing through the Lock Haven vicinity in search of a missing city autistic youth and as of Friday morning, the young man still had not been found. The search effort began around 7 p.m. Thursday for the 17-year-old male who was...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Columbia County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Snow squall warning issued for several area counties

Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy