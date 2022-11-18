Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wkok.com
Danville Volunteers Hold Real ‘Live Fire’ Training Exercise Sunday
DANVILLE – The Danville volunteer fire departments along with some other Valley fire departments spent almost eight hours training in the cold Sunday. The volunteers received a donated home so they could practice actual fire fighting. Preceding the training burn, students took an eight hour refresher class during the last two weeks.
WOLF
Man hospitalized following ATV crash
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
Flames destroy popular snowboard business in Snyder County
NEW BERLIN, Pa. — A popular business was destroyed early Friday morning after a devastating fire in Snyder County. Firefighters arrived at the place on the New Berlin Highway shortly after midnight Friday morning and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Nick Gilson got a call...
wkok.com
Concini Toy Drive Begins Today in Northumberland
NORTHUMBERLAND – The annual holiday toy drive in Northumberland gets underway today, in honor of a former borough police chief. The annual Chief Martin Concini toy Drive is now underway, and Northumberland Police say unwrapped toys can be dropped off at four different locations:. Northumberland Police Station or Borough...
Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run
Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
16-year-old airlifted with head injuries after crash in downtown Carlisle
A 16-year-old boy from the Carlisle area was badly injured Saturday when the small motorcycle he was riding collided with the driver’s side of a car at the intersection of South Hanover Street and Chestnut Avenue. The teen, whose name was not released at the scene, was flown to...
therecord-online.com
Police investigation into missing LH youth incident
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of 7 p.m. Friday a missing Lock Haven youth had been located and reported safe. On Saturday, in response to a Record request for any additional information as to the circumstances of the 17-year-old male’s disappearance and location, police said, “Due to that case still being an open investigation the Lock Haven City P.D. isn’t releasing any details at this time.”
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
therecord-online.com
Search continues for missing Lock Haven autistic youth
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Authorities Thursday night were combing through the Lock Haven vicinity in search of a missing city autistic youth and as of Friday morning, the young man still had not been found. The search effort began around 7 p.m. Thursday for the 17-year-old male who was...
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
skooknews.com
Drunk Driver Charged After Causing 5 Crashes on Route 309 in Schuylkill County
A New Ringgold man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing 5 crashes on Route 309 in August. According to West Penn Township Police, on August 17th, 2022, Township Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash with roll over on West Penn Pike in West Penn Township.
wkok.com
Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County
Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
Comments / 1