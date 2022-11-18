Read full article on original website
New quantum tool developed in groundbreaking experimental achievement
Scientists recreate properties of light in neutral fundamental particles called neutrons. For the first time in experimental history, researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) have created a device that generates twisted neutrons with well-defined orbital angular momentum. Previously considered an impossibility, this groundbreaking scientific accomplishment provides a brand new avenue for researchers to study the development of next-generation quantum materials with applications ranging from quantum computing to identifying and solving new problems in fundamental physics.
Brain-computer interfaces: New technology. More data. Improving lives
Over recent years, research groups and companies have accelerated the development of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) with the goal of restoring movement and communication for people with severe paralysis. They have pushed the boundaries of medical device miniaturization and data transfer to build fully implantable devices that wirelessly record brain activity...
Researchers control individual light quanta at very high speed
A team of German and Spanish researchers from Valencia, Münster, Augsburg, Berlin and Munich have succeeded in controlling individual light quanta to an extremely high degree of precision. In the "Nature Communications" journal, the researchers report how, by means of a soundwave, they switch individual photons on a chip back and forth between two outputs at gigahertz frequencies. This method, demonstrated here for the first time, can now be used for acoustic quantum technologies or complex integrated photonic networks.
European space agency considers plan for orbiting solar farms that beam energy into homes on Earth
The European Space Agency (ESA) is considering a proposal for a three-year study to assess whether solar farms in orbit could produce energy from the Sun and beam it down to Earth. ESA described in a statement earlier this month that as part of the Solaris project, giant orbiting satellites would harvest sunlight on a permanent basis and convert it into low-power density microwaves that can be safely beamed down to receiver stations on Earth.The satellites for such a project, ESA noted, are required to be several kilometres in size, and the ‘rectennas’ that would be collecting the energy beamed...
Simon Fraser University readying to rove the moon
A team of Simon Fraser researchers is preparing for blast off after being announced as a major partner in Canada’s first moon rover mission. For the first time in history, a Canadian rover will explore the moon and help in the international search for water ice, a key component needed for the future of human space exploration.
Scientists unlock nature's secret to super-selective binding
Researchers have discovered that it is not just molecular density, but also pattern and structural rigidity, that control super-selective binding interactions between nanomaterials and protein surfaces. The breakthrough could help optimize existing approaches to virus prevention and cancer detection. So much of biology comes down to the biophysical process of...
A twin pack of cooled nanoparticles
Researchers at ETH have developed a technique to cool several nanoparticles simultaneously to temperatures of just a few thousandths of a degree above absolute zero. This new method can be used to study quantum effects of several nanoparticles and to build highly sensitive sensors. Over the past forty years, physicists...
ANU innovation boosting green and manufacturing revolutions
A new training centre hosted by The Australian National University (ANU) is upskilling the next generation of researchers in cutting-edge 3D imaging and analysis technology to help repair bones, safely store CO2, deactivate viruses on surfaces and recycle car parts among a range of critical applications. The ARC Training Centre...
A Quantum of an Angle
The fine structure constant is one of the most important natural constants of all. At TU Wien, a remarkable way of measuring it has been found - it shows up as a rotation angle. One over 137 - this is one of the most important numbers in physics. It is...
A pioneer in detailed diagnostics
Gregor Weiss used state-of-the-art microscopy to show how the body prevents bladder infections. He now wants to make this method from basic research usable for the analysis of patient samples - and has received the Lopez-Loreta Prize for it. Gregor Weiss researches how bacteria and human cells interact. Such interactions...
Brainlab AG becoming a Platinum Partner of TUM Venture Labs
Million-euro support for the TUM Entrepreneurship ecosystem. In the future, Brainlab AG will support TUM Venture Labs in the area of Healthcare with a million-strong contribution as a Platinum Partner. Operated by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the "UnternehmerTUM" Center for Innovation and Business Creation, TUM Venture Labs supports start-up activities and start-up founding by students and researchers with a globally competitive support program.
The Swiss water turnaround: wait and see or take a proactive approach?
New technologies in the water sector can contribute to the flexible and sustainable development of urban water management and the sustainable utilisation of water as a resource. In a recent article in the journal Aqua & Gas, a team of researchers from the aquatic research institute Eawag shows what opportunities and risks are associated with this.
In search of the principles of life
Associate Professor Otto Cordero is looking for the fundamental constraints that shape microbial ecosystems. MIT Associate Professor Otto Cordero has always gravitated toward the most basic questions of life. How do ecosystems assemble? Why do species divide labor in nature? He believes these are some of the most central questions for understanding life.
