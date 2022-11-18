Weekend winter storm watch; Cold temps ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Editor’s note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio
The weekend holds a winter storm watch for several parts of Northeast Ohio. Most areas will only see a dusting on Friday, but the already buried Ashtabula Lakeshore could see an additional 2-4″ by Friday evening.Click here for weather alerts
A winter storm watch is issued from Saturday evening through Sunday evening for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. These counties could see total accumulations of 6″ and wind gusts of 45 mph.Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app
A few scattered snowflakes will move across the region Friday afternoon allowing for a quick dusting. A lake effect snow band will waver offshore at times clashing with the lakeshore and those north of I-90 into Friday evening.
Most places will see a quick dusting with another 2-4″ along the lakeshore of Ashtabula and Lake by Friday night. 95% of the area will remain snow free!
Here’s our additional snowfall forecast:
From snow to cold! Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.
Temperatures about 20° BELOW AVERAGE as we head into the weekend. Factor in winds gusting to 30 mph at times it’ll feel more like the teens. Bundle up!Click here for weather maps and radar
Here's the latest 8-Day Forecast:
