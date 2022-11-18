Weekend winter storm watch; Cold temps ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Editor’s note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio

The weekend holds a winter storm watch for several parts of Northeast Ohio. Most areas will only see a dusting on Friday, but the already buried Ashtabula Lakeshore could see an additional 2-4″ by Friday evening.

A winter storm watch is issued from Saturday evening through Sunday evening for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. These counties could see total accumulations of 6″ and wind gusts of 45 mph.

A few scattered snowflakes will move across the region Friday afternoon allowing for a quick dusting. A lake effect snow band will waver offshore at times clashing with the lakeshore and those north of I-90 into Friday evening.

Most places will see a quick dusting with another 2-4″ along the lakeshore of Ashtabula and Lake by Friday night. 95% of the area will remain snow free!

Here’s our additional snowfall forecast:

From snow to cold! Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Temperatures about 20° BELOW AVERAGE as we head into the weekend. Factor in winds gusting to 30 mph at times it’ll feel more like the teens. Bundle up!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.