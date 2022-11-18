ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Weekend winter storm watch; Cold temps ahead

By Scott Sabol
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Editor’s note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio

The weekend holds a winter storm watch for several parts of Northeast Ohio. Most areas will only see a dusting on Friday, but the already buried Ashtabula Lakeshore could see an additional 2-4″ by Friday evening.

A winter storm watch is issued from Saturday evening through Sunday evening for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. These counties could see total accumulations of 6″ and wind gusts of 45 mph.

A few scattered snowflakes will move across the region Friday afternoon allowing for a quick dusting. A lake effect snow band will waver offshore at times clashing with the lakeshore and those north of I-90 into Friday evening.

Most places will see a quick dusting with another 2-4″ along the lakeshore of Ashtabula and Lake by Friday night. 95% of the area will remain snow free!

Here’s our additional snowfall forecast:

From snow to cold! Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Temperatures about 20° BELOW AVERAGE as we head into the weekend. Factor in winds gusting to 30 mph at times it’ll feel more like the teens. Bundle up!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Related
cleveland19.com

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Weather conditions make northern Ohio susceptible to fire spread, National Weather Service warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An elevated fire danger warning was issued Monday morning for portions of northern Ohio by the National Weather Service. The warning is not an alarm about an actual forest fire headed this way, but a warning that happens three to four times a year when weather conditions create the perfect opportunity for outdoor fires to spread quickly.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cold but sunny end to the weekend ahead of a warming trend

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, showers later, high 52. More cold weather is on the way ahead of more seasonal temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving. Snow showers made a brief appearance last night as a cold front moved through. With temperatures falling down to the teens, a dusting of snow is lingering this morning, especially on grassy and cold, elevated surfaces.
COLUMBUS, OH
YourErie

Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20

ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Live weather updates: Tracking weekend lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although the official start of winter is still weeks away, this weekend will bring another round of cold temperatures and snow to Northeast Ohio. This snow event is expected to impact areas in the primary snowbelt as well as the secondary snowbelt, which is why a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been activated across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Community Policy