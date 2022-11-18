ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

‘There Is Evil in the World’: Missouri Husband and Wife Under Arrest After Remains of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in Separate Locations

A married couple under arrest in McDonald County, Missouri faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed while looking for a work-from-home job opportunity, authorities say. Ashley Bush was lured online by...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
WTRF- 7News

Ohio white officer must pay Black family $4.4M in fatal shooting

A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had […]
EUCLID, OH
Complex

Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case

Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLA.com

Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack in Missouri

A driver delivering for Amazon was found dead after a suspected dog attack in Missouri on Monday night, KTLA sister station WDAF reports. Ray County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house off Highway O for several hours in the area of Excelsior Springs.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Law & Crime

Man Robbed Bank Using Back of His Birth Certificate as Note to Teller While Wearing Ankle Monitor from Another Case — All to ‘Prove a Point’ to His Lover: Feds

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local Bank of America branch using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate and while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to a previous case. That device easily placed him at the scene, according to court paperwork.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across state

A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across the state. Denonta Thadison, 41, of McComb, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, to 87 months in federal prison for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.
NATCHEZ, MS

