Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death
Adam Montgomery has also been charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with witnesses or informants.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
‘There Is Evil in the World’: Missouri Husband and Wife Under Arrest After Remains of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in Separate Locations
A married couple under arrest in McDonald County, Missouri faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed while looking for a work-from-home job opportunity, authorities say. Ashley Bush was lured online by...
KC church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
Ohio white officer must pay Black family $4.4M in fatal shooting
A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had […]
White Illinois Woman Gets Probation After Confrontation With Black Bicyclists
A white woman has been sentenced to probation following a confrontation with a group of Black men at a suburban Chicago beach in 2020. Irene Donoshaytis, who had been previously charged with a felony hate crime charge, pled down to a lesser charge Wednesday in an agreement with Cook County.
Court Documents Offer New Details on Murder Case Against Harmony Montgomery's Father
This week, the father of Harmony Montgomery was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter. Now, we have new clues about what may have led prosecutors to charge him with the crime in the high-profile case. New Hampshire officials announced Monday that Adam Montgomery was arrested on...
Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case
Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack in Missouri
A driver delivering for Amazon was found dead after a suspected dog attack in Missouri on Monday night, KTLA sister station WDAF reports. Ray County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house off Highway O for several hours in the area of Excelsior Springs.
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene
Man Robbed Bank Using Back of His Birth Certificate as Note to Teller While Wearing Ankle Monitor from Another Case — All to ‘Prove a Point’ to His Lover: Feds
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local Bank of America branch using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate and while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to a previous case. That device easily placed him at the scene, according to court paperwork.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
TRIGGER WARNING: Pieper Lewis, Who Escaped From A Correctional Center, Is Back In Custody
Pieper Lewis, 18, was found in Des Moines, Iowa and taken to the Polk County Jail after escaping from a correctional center.
Rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the gunman about a week before the attack, police say
The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the shooter’s possession during an interaction with police about a week before the attack, and it’s unclear how he got it back, police say. The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, opened fire on Monday,...
Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across state
A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing large amounts of cocaine across the state. Denonta Thadison, 41, of McComb, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, to 87 months in federal prison for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.
