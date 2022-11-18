Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Stunning comeback leads Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to 1st volleyball state title
Athens hadn’t dropped a playoff set heading into Saturday’s Division 4 volleyball state finals, and after winning the first two against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, it appeared the Indians would cruise to their first championship. Sacred Heart had other plans.
wtvbam.com
MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals field set, 8-Player champs crowned
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The field has been finalized for the 2022 MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals following Saturday’s chilly semifinal games. Coldwater hosted a Division 6 Semifinal at Cardinal Field that saw Grand Rapids West Catholic running back Tim Kloska rush for 330 yards and 5 touchdowns on 16 carries as the Falcons knocked off previously undefeated Clinton 33-14. Kloska scored on runs of 6, 87, 16, 75, and 3 yards as West Catholic improved to 12-1. They will take on undefeated Negaunee Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field after the Miners edged Reed City 13-12 at snowy Gaylord.
MLive.com
Fourth-grade potential plays out as Martin routs Merrill for 8-D1 state title
Brad Blauvelt had seen playground potential before. But when Mr. B saw his fourth-grade group tearing it up on the schoolyard eight years ago, the Brandon Elementary teacher suspected it would play out as something special.
Five West Michigan football teams punch their ticket to state finals
The state finals will be held on Nov. 25th and 26th in Detroit at Ford Field. There are five West Michigan teams who could bring home a state title
See photos as Muskegon faces DeWitt in D3 state semifinals
GREENVILLE, MI - Fans bundled up and embraced the snow to see Muskegon battle DeWitt at Greenville High school on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The two teams faced off for Division 3 state semifinals in 2019 and 2020, each claiming a winning title.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football scoreboard: Here’s who’s headed to Ford Field
Four Grand Rapids area teams have advanced to the state finals after winning semifinal games Saturday afternoon. Check out the scores below along with what’s next for the winners.
wtvbam.com
Albarran stays on Bronson School Board, wins race of two write-in candidates
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Jose Albarran will stay on the Bronson Community Schools Board of Education. He was one of two write-in candidates who were trying to win a partial term seat on the Bronson School Board in the November 8 general election. Albarran defeated Chad Everett 187-54. The...
wtvbam.com
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
townbroadcast.com
131 freeway lanes closed north, south of Wayland
A 20-vehicle pileup near the D Avenue exit (No. 44) on southbound U.S.-131 closed a stretch of the freeway south of Wayland for much of Friday. Kalamazoo County deputies said several injuries have been reported and the wait for reopening was expected to lengthy. Southbound traffic on the expressway was being routed onto D Avenue.
Security escorts SunriseMSU divestment protest at Spartan Stadium
A protest by student organizers with MSU's chapter of the Sunrise Movement was stopped by Spartan Stadium security during MSU's final home game against Indiana.During the game, Sunrise students stood at the top of the stands and unraveled banners reading "NO OIL MONEY" and "TRUSTEES: DIVEST NOW." Their protest is part of the group's larger push for full divestment from fossil fuels by MSU's Office of Investments and the board's investment committee.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White said that they stood with the signs visible for about ten minutes before the intervention. However, it may have felt longer than...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
Not One But THREE New Taco John’s Set to Open in West Michigan Next Month
Back in February we told you that Grand Rapids would be getting a new place to celebrate Taco Tuesday - well we know when and where three new Taco John's will open in the area!. Taco John's Opening First Michigan Locations in Grand Rapids. Meritage Hospitality Group has signed a...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
WWMT
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
