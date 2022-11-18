ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals field set, 8-Player champs crowned

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The field has been finalized for the 2022 MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals following Saturday’s chilly semifinal games. Coldwater hosted a Division 6 Semifinal at Cardinal Field that saw Grand Rapids West Catholic running back Tim Kloska rush for 330 yards and 5 touchdowns on 16 carries as the Falcons knocked off previously undefeated Clinton 33-14. Kloska scored on runs of 6, 87, 16, 75, and 3 yards as West Catholic improved to 12-1. They will take on undefeated Negaunee Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field after the Miners edged Reed City 13-12 at snowy Gaylord.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

131 freeway lanes closed north, south of Wayland

A 20-vehicle pileup near the D Avenue exit (No. 44) on southbound U.S.-131 closed a stretch of the freeway south of Wayland for much of Friday. Kalamazoo County deputies said several injuries have been reported and the wait for reopening was expected to lengthy. Southbound traffic on the expressway was being routed onto D Avenue.
WAYLAND, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Security escorts SunriseMSU divestment protest at Spartan Stadium

A protest by student organizers with MSU's chapter of the Sunrise Movement was stopped by Spartan Stadium security during MSU's final home game against Indiana.During the game, Sunrise students stood at the top of the stands and unraveled banners reading "NO OIL MONEY" and "TRUSTEES: DIVEST NOW." Their protest is part of the group's larger push for full divestment from fossil fuels by MSU's Office of Investments and the board's investment committee.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White said that they stood with the signs visible for about ten minutes before the intervention. However, it may have felt longer than...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy