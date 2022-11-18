Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Earl “Dean” Banks
Brother Earl “Dean” Banks, son of the late Early and Emma Banks, was born in Nevada County on October 4, 1944. At an early age, Earl accepted Christ into his life at St. James AME Church in Stephens. After graduating from Carver High School in 1962, he joined...
magnoliareporter.com
Lena Merle Rucknagel
Lena Merle Rucknagel, 92, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Wentworth Place Brown House in Magnolia. Lena was born on June 19, 1931 in Fort Smith to the late J.N. Williams Jr. and Lena Kate (Tetrick) Williams. She was the oldest of four children. Growing up with parents owning a feed and fertilizer store, she developed a love for plants and gardening. After high school, she graduated from Texas Women’s College where she received a bachelor’s degree and became a licensed dietician. She moved to Ann Arbor, MI where she raised her children, who were the joy of her life. Later in life she received a master’s degree in social work and worked at a Veterans Hospital in Cincinnati.
magnoliareporter.com
Jimmie Lou Burleson Cox
Jimmie Lou Burleson Cox, 90, of El Dorado, formerly of Waldo, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Jimmie was born October 24, 1932 in El Dorado to the late Jim Enree Burleson and Lucille Velma (Thurkill) Burleson. She retired as a computer programmer for McAlester Fuel Company where she worked for 23 years and was a member from an early age of Jackson Street Church of Christ.
arkadelphian.com
OBU student takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune
Sarah Spakes, a student at Ouachita Baptist University, is appearing as part of “College Week” on Wheel of Fortune. During this week of shows, all the contestants are college students going head-to-head spinning the Wheel to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by solving hangman-style puzzles.
myarklamiss.com
Barber college in El Dorado ready to host 7th annual Christmas event on December 17
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jason Alan Barber College in El Dorado, Ark., is getting ready to host its 7th annual “Give a Child a Christmas” event on December 17, 2022. The event will be happening from 10 AM to 2 PM at the barber college which is located at 200 W. Locust Street in downtown El Dorado, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 21, 2022: Mike Kinard
We first met Mike Kinard in our teens, when our junior high civics teacher, Estelle Parham, assigned us and another classmate to interview him about his job as deputy prosecuting attorney. His career went forward, as did ours. We skipped the better part of a week in college to cover his prosecution of Ruth Della Sumlin for the El Dorado News-Times. Sumlin was accused of killing J.Y. Cooper to facilitate the break-out of her husband, Warren Sumlin, on Thanksgiving night 1977 from the Columbia County Jail. Forty-five years later, she’s still in prison. Mike went on to become the 13th Judicial District prosecutor and later a state senator, and as an advisor to three different governors, including Bill Clinton, Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe. We’ve appreciated his friendship through the years. Mike would sometimes call with background information about local stories in the news and we’ll miss that, because he knew everything on those subjects. Our condolences to his wife, Norma, and to his son, Lewis, whom we’ve also known since the 1970s. Magnolia and Columbia County has lost one of its great civic and political figures.
magnoliareporter.com
October lottery sales top $420,000 in county
Columbia County had $420,808 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in October, according to a report released November 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $362,305 in September. Sales were aided by a record Powerball jackpot. According...
waldronnews.com
THANKSGIVING MEAL GIVEAWAY
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community.
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
magnoliareporter.com
Knights of Columbus invite public to Thanksgiving lunch at Catholic Church
The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve their 16th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia. The meal will be dine-in or carry-out. The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who...
wslmradio.com
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Nov. 20-26
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 15 and 20 years ago. A lack of rainfall was to blame for dropping water levels at Gurdon Lake. Nov. 21, 2012. State Sen....
Shreveport Is Just 2 1/2 Hours From an Enchanted Christmas
I Will Never Forget the Time I Almost Experienced Enchant Christmas in Arlington. I had gone for the weekend to hang out in Dallas and we ended up in Arlington, it was then I saw the huge lights and I instantly wanted to experience whatever goodness was happening in that building.
magnoliareporter.com
Harvest Food Bank honors Summit Utilities
Summit Utilities Arkansas was honored with the award of “Outstanding Volunteer Group” from the Texarkana Harvest Regional Food Bank. The award was bestowed upon Summit for its outstanding commitment and dedication to the Texarkana community throughout 2022. Summit committed 36 service area team members to work the regional...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality
Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
dequeenbee.com
Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old abducted in Overton, …. Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old abducted in Overton, suspect identified. Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of …. Josh Allen's neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game. Arkansas legislature to likely focus on education, …. Just...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Caddo Valley Flea Market changes hands
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Nov. 4 through Nov. 18 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Clay...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
magnoliareporter.com
Camden man dies after vehicle hits embankment in Stephens
A Camden man died about 2:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on the west side of Stephens. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jacob Marks, 20, of Camden was driving a 2002 Chevrolet northbound on U.S. 79. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at Tidwell Street.
