Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal
Despite being a 2022 model, Amazon cut 26% off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV's price ahead of Black Friday.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
TechRadar
Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday
Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
Engadget
The best MacBook deals we found for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You're not alone...
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
laptopmag.com
Be quick! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets huge $450 price drop in sneaky Black Friday deal
Black Friday deals are pouring in, and if you're looking to save a whopping $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab), you'll want to check out this sneaky offer. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off at Amazon, meaning you can pick up one of the best foldable phones on the market for $1,349. To save an extra $50, make sure to choose the Phantom Black color option, as Green and Beige options are currently $400 off at Amazon (opens in new tab). Besides, Phantom Black is arguably the sleekest one.
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors on sale
Black Friday is still a few days away, but Newegg has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.
laptopmag.com
Top 15 Target Black Friday deals to shop right now
Target Black Friday deals offer weeklong discounts on the days leading up to Black Friday 2022. If you're looking for great tech bargains this holiday season, you don't have to wait to save. Today's best Target Black Friday deals on electronics include steep discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors and...
laptopmag.com
10 actually useful Black Friday deals — big savings on things that will be helpful for years
On Black Friday, we’re all guilty of buying some pretty useless stuff. Allow us to help point you in the direction of some actually useful deals. And no, I’m not talking about the many amazing laptop deals, headphone deals, MacBook deals, and all the other Black Friday deals the Laptop Mag team is scouring the internet to find.
laptopmag.com
Forget the Apple Watch! The Google Pixel Watch is $299 in early Black Friday deal
Why spend more than $400 on the Apple Watch Series 8 when you can snag the brand spankin' new Google Pixel Watch for less than $300?. As it stands now, Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Watch for only $299 (opens in new tab), down from its original, less palatable price of $350. The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect smartwatch for Android users; it features Fitbit heart rate, as well as sleep and activity tracking.
laptopmag.com
Acer Swift X with RTX 3050 Ti is $300 off in early Black Friday deal — get it before it sells out
Looking for a mind-blowing Black Friday laptop deal? I've got one for ya! Check out the Acer Swift X! Imagine our surprise when we saw that it's nearly $300 off its original price. On Amazon, the Acer Swift X dropped from $1,069 to only $773! (opens in new tab)Wow! This...
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday Chromebook deals: Get a ChromeOS laptop for $99
Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive to save your projects automatically to the cloud.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch and 65-inch Sony Bravia X85K 4K HDR TVs with 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision hit their lowest price ever thanks to massive discounts
Two popular sizes of the most affordable television with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports in Sony's 2022 lineup have now received their largest discount to date, which brings the price of the budget-friendly Bravia X85K down to just US$798. 120Hz is the magic number for gaming...
PC Magazine
Woot Black Friday Deals: Save on Kindle Paperwhite, Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Have you made a list and checked it twice? Don't leave holiday shopping until the last minute. Instead, take advantage of these Black Friday deals available on Woot and make sure you get something special for everyone in your life. JBL Live Free NC+ Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds(Opens in a...
laptopmag.com
Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now $470 off in epic Black Friday deal
For Black Friday 2022, the Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now $729 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That's an outstanding $470 in savings since it normally costs $1,199. This is the lowest price we've seen this gaming laptop drop to. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get today.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday PS5 restock: How to get early access
Looking for a PS5 Black Friday restock? Here's how to get early access. As part of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale, online deals start Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs from 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 25.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Ultra hits lowest price ever for Black Friday — now $739
This Apple Watch Ultra price drop in today's Amazon Black Friday deals is a nice surprise. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra for $739 (opens in new tab) at Amazon which is $60 off $799. This is the Apple Watch Ultra's lowest price to date and of today's Black Friday deals.
Android Headlines
Sony Xperia 10 V specs appear, touting a 6.1-Inch display & more
Specifications of the upcoming Sony Xperia 10 V are being touted in a recent leak. Based on the available info, this will be a mid-range handset, just like its predecessor. The Sony Xperia 10 IV is expected to become official at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022. To...
IGN
Apple Black Friday Deals: Big Price Drops on Apple iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro
Some of the best Apple Black Friday deals have gone live ahead of schedule. As part of its Amazon Black Friday Sale, Amazon is offering the lowest prices we've seen on 2021 and 2022 Apple iPads, including the value-packed base iPad, the slim iPad Air, and the powerful iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.
