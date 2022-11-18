ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
TechRadar

Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday

Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
Engadget

The best MacBook deals we found for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You're not alone...
laptopmag.com

Be quick! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets huge $450 price drop in sneaky Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are pouring in, and if you're looking to save a whopping $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab), you'll want to check out this sneaky offer. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off at Amazon, meaning you can pick up one of the best foldable phones on the market for $1,349. To save an extra $50, make sure to choose the Phantom Black color option, as Green and Beige options are currently $400 off at Amazon (opens in new tab). Besides, Phantom Black is arguably the sleekest one.
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors on sale

Black Friday is still a few days away, but Newegg has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.
laptopmag.com

Top 15 Target Black Friday deals to shop right now

Target Black Friday deals offer weeklong discounts on the days leading up to Black Friday 2022. If you're looking for great tech bargains this holiday season, you don't have to wait to save. Today's best Target Black Friday deals on electronics include steep discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors and...
laptopmag.com

Forget the Apple Watch! The Google Pixel Watch is $299 in early Black Friday deal

Why spend more than $400 on the Apple Watch Series 8 when you can snag the brand spankin' new Google Pixel Watch for less than $300?. As it stands now, Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Watch for only $299 (opens in new tab), down from its original, less palatable price of $350. The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect smartwatch for Android users; it features Fitbit heart rate, as well as sleep and activity tracking.
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday Chromebook deals: Get a ChromeOS laptop for $99

Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive to save your projects automatically to the cloud.
PC Magazine

Woot Black Friday Deals: Save on Kindle Paperwhite, Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Have you made a list and checked it twice? Don't leave holiday shopping until the last minute. Instead, take advantage of these Black Friday deals available on Woot and make sure you get something special for everyone in your life. JBL Live Free NC+ Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds(Opens in a...
laptopmag.com

Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now $470 off in epic Black Friday deal

For Black Friday 2022, the Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now $729 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That's an outstanding $470 in savings since it normally costs $1,199. This is the lowest price we've seen this gaming laptop drop to. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get today.
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday PS5 restock: How to get early access

Looking for a PS5 Black Friday restock? Here's how to get early access. As part of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale, online deals start Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs from 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 25.
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Ultra hits lowest price ever for Black Friday — now $739

This Apple Watch Ultra price drop in today's Amazon Black Friday deals is a nice surprise. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra for $739 (opens in new tab) at Amazon which is $60 off $799. This is the Apple Watch Ultra's lowest price to date and of today's Black Friday deals.
Android Headlines

Sony Xperia 10 V specs appear, touting a 6.1-Inch display & more

Specifications of the upcoming Sony Xperia 10 V are being touted in a recent leak. Based on the available info, this will be a mid-range handset, just like its predecessor. The Sony Xperia 10 IV is expected to become official at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022. To...
IGN

Apple Black Friday Deals: Big Price Drops on Apple iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro

Some of the best Apple Black Friday deals have gone live ahead of schedule. As part of its Amazon Black Friday Sale, Amazon is offering the lowest prices we've seen on 2021 and 2022 Apple iPads, including the value-packed base iPad, the slim iPad Air, and the powerful iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

