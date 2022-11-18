Black Friday deals are pouring in, and if you're looking to save a whopping $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab), you'll want to check out this sneaky offer. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off at Amazon, meaning you can pick up one of the best foldable phones on the market for $1,349. To save an extra $50, make sure to choose the Phantom Black color option, as Green and Beige options are currently $400 off at Amazon (opens in new tab). Besides, Phantom Black is arguably the sleekest one.

4 HOURS AGO