Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
topgear.com
This new, unused Ferrari Enzo V12 ‘crate engine’ is up for sale. So, where would you put it?
Factory-fresh 6.0-litre twelve-pot – as used in Ferrari’s transcendent supercar – goes up for auction. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. At the risk of stating the obvious, crate engines are tremendous. For a...
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
A Lamborghini designed for off-roading is coming. Take a look.
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be revealed on November 30. LamborghiniWatch the Huracán Sterrato in action.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Top Speed
This Crazy Streetfighter Was Basically A Suzuki Hayabusa Minus The Fairings
The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles, and it changed the superbike game upon arrival in 1999. In fact, it earned so much popularity in the early 2000s, Suzuki decided to up the crazy and strip off the Hayabusa’s fairing to create a hyper streetfighter, thus birthing the Suzuki B-King. It was ahead of its time in 2008, though, as nakeds were mostly thought of as easy-goers rather than performance machines. But it was every bit impressive, and still feels so after all these years.
Top Speed
This Spanish Adventure Motorcycle Looks Like A Shrunken Honda Africa Twin
Europe is full of motorcycle manufacturers which have been around for ages, and Spain-based Rieju is one such bikemaker. The company has been on the map since 1939 and specializes in small but serious off-road motorcycles. For 2023, though, it has set foot in the mid-displaced ADV segment with its new Rieju Aventura 500. Interestingly, the new ADV looks like a shrunken Honda Africa Twin and even employs a Honda engine, which makes it rather unique.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Autoblog
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
Carscoops
Porsche Design Auctioning This Unique 1972 911 Targa And One-Off Timepiece
A special 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a one-of-a-kind timepiece from Porsche Design will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in an online auction running from November 29 to December 14. The 911 S 2.4 Targa heading to auction has been expertly restored by Porsche Classic and...
topgear.com
The lightweight KAMM 912c restomod is set for full production
Hungarian restomod has undergone a number of changes before its proper production run. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Last month we drove the prototype of Miklós Kázmér’s dream restomod – a four-cylinder Porsche 912 with full...
Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Perseverance,’ One of the Most Sustainable Sailing Superyachts on the Water
It’s easy to be fooled by the classic cutter-style features of Perseverance, with its straight stem, traditional bowsprit, and towering black mast. But Baltic’s 117-footer is more than an assortment of traditional good looks, as we discovered on a walkthrough during its global debut at the Monaco Yacht Show. The custom sloop raises the technology stakes with a modern hybrid propulsion system that generates electricity when under way, lithium-ion batteries for silent cruising and “smart” cabins designed to minimize power consumption. The Finnish shipyard’s latest launch places the thrill of sailing in a sustainable frame. Standing out from the crowd with a...
moderncampground.com
RV Retailer is Now Blue Compass RV
Earlier this week, RV Retailer LLC, one of the fastest-growing RV retail companies, unveiled its new brand, Blue Compass RV. In a LinkedIn post, founder and CEO Jon Ferrando said the Blue Compass RV brand and logo reflect their purpose-driven, passionate associates helping customers navigate their RV adventures across America.
