NC high school football rivalry began when schools split. Now, both Wake teams thriving

Wake Forest-Rolesville High School opened in 1941. For the next seven decades, one campus sufficiently served two communities.

But those were simpler times.

By the 21st century, the Triangle’s rapid and sprawling growth required splitting into separate, 2,000-plus student campuses. The hyphen was dropped to open Rolesville High in 2013. The original campus took a shorter name, Wake Forest High.

A rivalry was born.

The football games at first were one-sided, but the showdowns have matured into rematches in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs. This week marks the third time in four years they’ve met in the regular season and a few weeks later in the playoffs.

The upstart Rams (9-3), the No. 11 seed, travel to the established Cougars (10-2), the No. 3 seed, in a third-round matchup that kicks off a 7 p.m. Friday at venerable Trentini Stadium.

“We always knew Rolesville would do well when the schools split,” said Reggie Lucas, a 1989 Wake Forest-Rolesville grad and former assistant coach promoted as the Cougars’ head coach in 2009. “We drew a lot of really good players from the Rolesville community. We knew they would have good athletes, and, if you win, then good kids want to play for your program.”

This season the star power traditionally associated with Wake Forest rosters plays for the Rams.

Rolesville wide receiver Noah Rogers is an Ohio State commit and wide receiver/defensive back Tamarcus Cooley an N.C. State commit. But for the Rams to overcome a 2-2 start, they recognized they needed to add some Wake Forest-styled grit. They’ve won seven of their last eight, including last week’s 28-21 upset of No. 6 seed Cleveland.

Although the Cougars lack the high-profile recruits featured on their 2016, 2017 and 2018 state title rosters and their 2010, 2013 and 2014 state runner-up teams, they make up for it with tradition and balance. They’re led by senior wide receiver/defensive back Nigel Lucas , the coach’s son; senior running back/defensive back Mike DiPasquale, who has offers from Army, Navy and Air Force; and sophomore quarterback Kavon Simmons.

“I think any program considers Wake Forest the standard,” said Richard Shuping, who is in his fourth season on Rolesville’s staff but his first as head coach. “Coach Lucas has won three state titles. They always play disciplined and hard. We’re all chasing them as the standard.”

Rolesville’s Isaiah Kozar (2) and Jalen Butts (54) leap to tackle Wake Forest’s David Sanchez (80). The Wake Forest Cougars and the Rolesville Rams met in a NCHSAA 4AA Regional Round football game in Rolesville, N.C. on April 20, 2021. Steven Worthy/newsobserver.com

Developing a rivalry

Rolesville didn’t field its first varsity team until 2014, and, predictably, Wake Forest dominated. The Cougars outscored the Rams 193-26 their first four games.

By 2018, though, Rolesville was competitive with the Cougars for the first time in a 24-7 loss. The 6-6 season also launched a playoff streak extended this season to five years.

In 2019, the teams met in the postseason for the first time. Wake Forest won the regular season, 31-30, and in the second round of the playoffs, 26-14.

The 2020 season that was played in the spring of 2021 due to the pandemic was Rolesville’s breakthrough. The Rams swept the regular season game, 36-3, and the post-season rematch in the East Region final in overtime, 24-21. Rolesville finished as the state runner-up, losing to Chambers, 35-14.

In 2021, their only meeting was in the regular season. Wake Forest won, 34-27, but Rolesville advanced deeper into the playoffs. The Rams lost in the East Region final to Cardinal Gibbons, while the Cougars fell in the second round.

“I think it’s great that two communities that used to be one school have developed a rivalry,” Shuping said. “We have coaches on our staff that played at Wake Forest-Rolesville. It took us a few years to get our feet underneath us, but it’s exciting now that we’re in the playoffs against them for the third time in four years.”

Wake Forest’s Grant Casey (14) celebrates with teammates after their overtime victory over Rolesville. The Rolesville Rams and the Wake Forest Cougars met in a regular season football game in Wake Forest, N.C. on October 25, 2019. Steven Worthy/newsobserver.com

Surviving, thriving

Another common trend in high school sports after a campus split is for the older school to eventually fall on hard times. But Wake Forest has avoided the fate not once, not twice but three times.

The Cougars survived Wakefield opening in 1999 five miles down the road with a Raleigh address, and Heritage opening in 2010 five miles the opposite direction with a Wake Forest address.

“The rumor was we couldn’t sustain our program losing so many kids,” Lucas said. “We’ve had great administration support. They’ve allowed me to have a weight-training class and to have a full staff of assistant coaches. I’ve had four principals since I’ve been the head coach, and they’ve all told me, “Just keep doing what you’re doing.’”

Maybe someday Lucas will still be the coach when the formula is tested for a fourth time.

“I was talking to a college coach who stopped by who didn’t realize I had been here so long,” Lucas said. “I told him, ‘They pay me to do this job!’

“People ask me if I’ve thought about coaching at the college level or another state that pays more money. I’m content coaching here. I like coaching great kids that represent this community.”

One that remains successful beyond its humble origins.