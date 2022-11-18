Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Related
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
Norwalk political notes: Looking forward to 2023, 2131; BoE policy update
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Norwalk Department head explores run for Bridgeport Mayor. Norwalk BoE looks to clean up ‘removal of officers’ policy. Daniels running for Mayor?. One of Norwalk’s “Chiefs” is considering trying to get a new job in Bridgeport – as...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Car Into Building
2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
Organizations say need growing for help with energy bills as costs rise
Based on a person's income and household size, there are ways to get financial assistance.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk's oldest home was destroyed before stricter demolition ordinance was completed
NORWALK — Weeks after the city's oldest home was illegally destroyed, officials are seeking to modify the local demolition ordinance to prevent the situation from happening again. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all options" that could penalize Cesar...
Bridgeport Rescue Mission hands out free Thanksgiving meals for people in need
The organization is handing out 7,000 free meals to those in need at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre as part of their Great Thanksgiving Project.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Charter Revision Commission begins work on unusual ‘complete rewrite’
NORWALK, Conn. — A more diverse set of candidates could run for Common Council and the Board of Education if the pay for the roles was increased, Democratic Norwalk Common Council members say, asking that this be included in the Charter revision that’s underway. Some also call for a larger Police Commission.
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Lays Groundwork for Remote Learning, and “Twilight School”
STAMFORD — Virtual learning could soon become a reality for some Stamford high schoolers as the district looks to create alternative options for students who struggle with a traditional schedule or learning model of high school. At a meeting of the district’s Teaching and Learning Committee last week, Matt Laskowski, principal of Rippowam Middle School, […]
Bridgeport Resident Takes Home $100K CT Lottery CASH5 Prize
Two Connecticut residents claimed $100,000 lottery prizes. An unnamed resident of Milford in New Haven County won a Cash5 prize from a ticket purchased at In N Out Mart Inc. in Milford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The store is located at 186 Bridgeport Ave., the lottery said.
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
Norwalk election notes: Suda, Miressi, Riddle and Brinton
NORWALK, Conn. — Some election-related info:. Police Chief says Officer didn’t approve his appearance in political ad. Uniformed officer’s image used to promote candidate. Norwalkers received multiple campaign fliers before the Nov. 8 election but one stood out: Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, in uniform, with Republican...
hk-now.com
High School Automotive Classes Ask for Donated Vehicles and Repair Work
(November 18, 2022) — HKHS Automotive is looking for vehicle donations to be used for student projects and learning. Do you have a vehicle that has limited value or is broken and that you are not planning to repair? Maybe your vehicle needs a repair, but the labor cost was too high? We are seeking vehicles that are safe and able to be repaired. Typical projects include wheel and tire service, brake service, coolant system service, engine maintenance. Rusted-out vehicles are not usable. We are able to tow vehicles to the school if they are not currently drivable. Please reach out to Mr. Todzia at jtodzia@rsd17.org.
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
Norwalk political notes: Tong, Valadares, Siegel, Andrzejewski
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Tong decries ‘punishing’ Eversource price hike. Valadares becomes first female Norwalk DPW director. Eversource will double its standard supply rate Jan. 1, from 12.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user, a news release said Thursday.
Budget season begins with frank talk at joint meeting
NORWALK, Conn. — Like holiday decorations that pop up earlier every year, Norwalk’s public budget discussions have already begun. Public school funding sits at the head of the Common Council’’s Thanksgiving table, against the background of a dismal national economic forecast. “It’s great that we’re starting...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 1