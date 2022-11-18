ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The role of sportswashing in politics and athletics

By Justin Klawans
 3 days ago

With the controversial 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the role of sportswashing on the global stage is once again in the headlines. What exactly is sportswashing, though, and what role does it play not only in sports, but in modern politics? Here's everything you need to know:

What is sportswashing?

While there is no single definition, sportswashing is described by Sports Illustrated as "the use of sports to present a sanitized, friendlier version of a political regime or operation."

Jules Boykoff, a professor of politics and government at Pacific University, described it similarly, telling Yahoo! Sports , "I define sportswashing as when political leaders use sports to appear important or legitimate on the world stage while stoking nationalism and deflecting attention from chronic social problems back home." The outlet went on to note that while the term itself is relatively new, the concept of sportswashing has been around for nearly a century.

One notable historic example occurred during the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Though Germany was already under the authoritarian rule of the Nazi Party, Adolf Hitler played host to the world during the games, attempting to present a clean, well-run version of Nazi Germany. In reality, though, Bleacher Report noted the games were little more than a festival of Nazi propaganda, and highlighted the "danger of politicizing sports."

What is a recent example of sportswashing?

One recent sportswashed event is LIV Golf . Founded in 2021, it appears to be no more than a standard professional golf tour. However, LIV Golf was started and financed entirely by the royal family of Saudi Arabia through their state-owned investment fund. What is the true purpose of LIV Golf, though? As The New York Times reported, it "depends whom you ask."

The Times noted that the tournament, which is slated for expansion in 2023, bills itself as "an opportunity to reinvigorate golf." LIV Golf is also, notably, the most expensive golf event in history, with the total purse being $25 million and even the last-place finisher guaranteed to win $120,000.

However, many have argued for a boycott of the tournament, given the financial backing from its Saudi founders. Saudi Arabia is known for its poor human rights record, with a report from the U.S. State Department noting credible instances of torture, summary executions, arbitrary arrests, sexual violence, and more. It has been argued that LIV Golf is merely an attempt to spin the Saudis into a more positive light.

One human rights group, Grant Liberty, released a report dedicated to Saudi Arabian sportswashing efforts in 2021. "In Saudi Arabia's case, they want the country to be associated with elite sporting events to change the global perception of a murderous and brutal regime," the report said.

What other regimes have utilized sportswashing?

Another notable example concluded earlier this year — the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Given that the Olympics are among the largest international sporting event in the world, host countries that are associated with human rights abuses are undoubtedly placed under heavy scrutiny.

This was definitely the case when it comes to Beijing, as China has been accused of significant human rights violations , particularly involving the country's ethnic Uyghurs . These abuses include arbitrary detentions, torture, political indoctrination, and a clamping down on freedom of speech, Amnesty International reported.

Allegations of sportswashing in China go back as far as 2008, when they hosted that year's Summer Olympics. At the time, Human Rights Watch said that, while the country vowed to use the games as a "force for good," reports of human rights violations were seen throughout those Olympics. Despite this, Human Rights Watch noted, instead of the International Olympic Committee punishing China for these abuses, they awarded them the 2022 games instead.

As a result, the 2022 Olympics were similarly subject to sportswashing by Chinese officials. Amnesty International even warned the international community prior to the games that they would be "complicit in a propaganda exercise," AFP reported. The organization further said that hosting the Olympics would undermine efforts to shed light on abuses within China.

Will sportswashing play a major role in the World Cup?

The short answer: Yes, most definitely. Even before the kickoff of the first match of the World Cup in Qatar, watchdogs noted signs of sportswashing by the Qatari government. However, many of the human rights issues surrounding these games, in contrast to other events, are related to the actual preparation of the World Cup itself.

First, there was the issue of Qatar even being awarded the games, which was announced more than a decade ago. The 2010 decision to name Qatar as the host was heavily criticized at the time due to the country's track record of alleged abuses. Sepp Blatter, the president of FIFA at the time of the selection, recently said himself that letting Qatar host the games was a mistake, per CNN .

So why was Qatar chosen? Well, according to the U.S. Justice Department , FIFA — an organization notably embroiled in corruption scandals — was bribed to choose the country. This is despite Qatar being a country that, as ESPN noted, had numerous infrastructure problems, almost no sports tradition, and a troubling record of human rights.

This means Qatar has spent the last decade preparing for the World Cup, including building dozens of hotels, new roads and transit systems, and seven stadiums. However, as The Washington Post reported, 85 percent of Qatar's population are migrant workers, many of whom were reportedly subjected to slave-labor conditions while constructing the country's gleaming soccer infrastructure. According to The Guardian , at least 6,500 migrants from South Asia have died in Qatar over the past decade.

How else is sportswashing used?

The concept can also be found in less obvious scenarios, mainly regarding corporate sponsorships. While on the topic of Qatar, this country in particular has garnered notable branding deals with some extremely large sports clubs. The country's Hamad International Airport, in the capital city of Doha, has been the sponsor for German soccer club Bayern Munich since 2018.

The country's aviation industry in general seems to have a particular proclivity for sponsoring soccer teams. Bayern Munich, for example, is additionally sponsored by Qatar's state-run flag carrier, Qatar Airways. The airline also has a number of additional soccer sponsorships , and is currently featured or has been featured in the past on the jerseys of Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, A.S. Roma, and more.

Many other countries known for authoritarian regimes have featured similar corporate sponsorships. The petroleum-rich Saudi Arabia has used its partially state-owned oil company, Aramco, to sponsor Formula One racing events . Aeroflot, the flag carrier of Russia, was a sponsor of the Manchester United soccer club until their deal was ended following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

How does the global community react to sportswashing?

While there have been a variety of responses to sportswashing, there have, historically, not been many actual consequences for participating regimes. However, some sports clubs and organizations have begun to take some matters into their own hands.

Much of this protesting has revolved around the World Cup in Qatar. The Danish Football Association, for example, called for FIFA to take "action" on Qatar, France24 reported, pressuring the country to improve its human rights record. Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has similarly been critical of Qatar, calling it "one of the worst [countries] in this part of the world" when it came to human rights, per The Guardian .

However, despite these well-intentioned moves, there hasn't been a ton of actionable steps taken by governments to stop sportswashing, and the openness toward the upcoming World Cup is an indicator that the practice is not likely to go away.

The Week

7 World Cup teams abandon armbands in support of LGBTQ community following FIFA warning

Seven European World Cup teams have abandoned their plans to have their captains wear armbands in support of the LGBTQ community after FIFA announced they would be given a yellow card penalty if they did.  The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland intended to wear the bands in conservative host country Qatar, even willing to pay fines if necessary, however, were unwilling to let their players be penalized, The Washington Post reports. "As national federations, we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings," the teams said in a statement. The bands were part of...
The Week

The case for — and against — boycotting the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is highly controversial: The nation has been accused of human rights violations related to its use of migrant labor to erect the tournament's infrastructure. Qatar hired more than 30,000 workers, mainly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and the Philippines, to build its World Cup stadiums. It's estimated that about 6,500 laborers died in the decade since Qatar won its bid to host the sporting event, per The Guardian. Same-sex marriage is also illegal in Qatar. This has prompted many to shun the World Cup in solidarity with the victims and the oppressed. But others argue the whole situation is being overblown and the...
The Week

FIFA president defends World Cup in Qatar despite country's human rights record

The day before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino decried Western criticism of the event, despite the country's poor record on human rights, NPR reported.  During a press conference to mark the opening of the games, Infantino launched into what was described as a "blistering tirade," accusing the media of hypocrisy in their coverage of Qatar.  "I am European. For what we have been doing for 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before giving moral lessons," Infantino said, though he did not elaborate on these comments.  Infantino also said he...
The Week

Iran's soccer team boycotts national anthem at World Cup amid protests back home

The men's soccer team of Iran stood silent during their country's national anthem at the World Cup on Monday, seemingly in support of those protesting against the Iranian government back home.  "We have to accept that the situation in our country is not good and that our people are not happy, they are discontent," team captain Ehsan Hajsafi said at a press conference. "We are here, but it does not mean we should not be their voice or that we should not respect them. Whatever we have is theirs." Protests have been raging in Iran since September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was...
The Week

World's longest-serving president primed to extend authoritarian reign in Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa's longest-serving ruler and the longest-serving president in world history, was primed Sunday to extend his unprecedented 43-year authoritarian rule, The Associated Press reported.  While Obiang is running in an election, AP noted that the country's electoral system is not considered free, and Obiang has never gotten less than 90 percent of the vote in his four decades in power. This trend looked likely to continue, and just two opposition candidates ran against Obiang, who was expected to once again win in a landslide.  Obiang's presidency has been marked by numerous human rights abuses and authoritarian tactics, BBC News...
The Week

Biden administration tells court Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman is immune from Khashoggi lawsuit

U.S. State Department lawyers on Thursday told a federal judge that the Biden administration considers Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "immune" from a lawsuit over the 2018 murder of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi because he's Saudi Arabia's "sitting head of government." Khashoggi's fiancé, Hatice Cengiz, and the human rights group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., seeking punitive and compensatory damages from the crown prince and some 20 other Saudi defendants under the 1991 Torture Victim Protection Act.  The CIA determined, in a report declassified by President Biden, that Prince Mohammad had "approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey,...
The Week

Negotiators reportedly strike deal on U.N. climate talks

Negotiations at the COP27 climate conference reached a peak on Saturday, as a massive slate of governments reportedly agreed to a landmark deal on United Nations-led climate talks, The Associated Press reported.  The deal would create a specialized fund to help compensate third-world countries for "loss and damage" - excessive harm caused by natural disasters and extreme weather due to climate change. While the details are still being fleshed out, Aminath Shauna, the environment minister for the Maldives, told AP that there was "an agreement on loss and damage." "That means for countries like ours we will have the mosaic of solutions that we have been advocating...
The Week

Europe's largest power plant at risk of nuclear accident, Russian officials say

The head of Rosatom, Russia's state-run atomic energy agency, reportedly said Monday that continued shelling near Europe's largest power plant had raised the probability of a nuclear accident, according to Reuters.  The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a Ukrainian facility that has been occupied by invading Russian forces since March, has reportedly been subjected to renewed shelling in recent days. As a result, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev was quoted by Russian news agency Interfax as saying that Zaporizhzhia was "at risk of a nuclear accident," per Reuters. Likhachev added that he had been in negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Rosatom has controlled Zaporizhzhia since Russian President Vladimir...
The Week

Russia has spent a 'substantial portion' of its advanced missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy grid

Russia fired another round of missiles across Ukraine early Thursday, once more aimed primarily at critical civilian infrastructure, two days after launching 96 cruise missiles at Ukraine, it's largest barrage in nine months of war. "Continued strikes at this scale are drawing deeply upon Russia's reserves of conventional cruise missiles, as degrading Ukrainian's national infrastructure has become a key element of Russia's strategic approach to the campaign," Britain's Ministry of Defense said early Thursday.  Russia's military "likely used a substantial portion of its remaining high-precision weapon systems" in Tuesday's coordinated missile strike, the Institute for the Study of War research group...
The Week

Is Iran preparing to execute dissidents?

With global attention focused on the war in Ukraine and national elections in Brazil and the United States, Iran has continued to ruthlessly crack down on protests stemming from the murder of Mahsa Amini in September. Recently, a protester was sentenced to death. Does this mean that a broader and even more violent response to the protests is inevitable? Can the regime be toppled? How many dissidents are authorities willing to kill? Will Iran's violence against protesters impact the negotiations over a revised nuclear deal? Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Iran: What's happening with the protests? Anti-government...
The Week

Ukraine grain deal gets extended amid continuing Russian attacks

The Ukraine grain deal, which allows grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to pass through the Black Sea safely amid its war with Russia, was extended another 120 days on Thursday. The deal was originally set to expire on Saturday. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres commented that the deal represents the "importance of discreet diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions," Axios reports The grain deal was created in July to help with the worsening food crisis. Ukraine is one of the world's largest producers of grain and corn earning the title of "Europe's breadbasket." Russia had previously moved to suspend the deal after one of its naval ships...
The Week

Just days after announcing presidential candidacy, Trump helms real estate deal with Saudi company

Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan announced Sunday that it had signed a deal with the Trump Organization to use the company's brand for a $4 billion project in Oman, The New York Times reported.  The deal — details of which were made public in a regulatory filing on the Saudi Exchange — was helmed primarily by former President Donald Trump himself, according to the Times. The deal will reportedly finance Trump-branded real estate projects throughout Oman, including "residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course."  The actual financial terms agreed to by Dar Al Arkan and the Trump Organization weren't revealed.  Reuters noted that Trump has...
The Week

North Korea test launches missile with range to strike U.S.

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, its second missile test in two days, CNN reports. The missile was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time and likely landed in Japan's "exclusive economic zone," roughly 130 miles west of Oshima Oshima, a Japanese island.  "North Korea is continuing to carry out provocative actions at frequency never seen before," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday. "I want to restate that we cannot accept such actions." The ICBM did not fly over Japan, and was reportedly North Korea's second-most powerful to date. If launched at a normal angle (Friday's test was deliberately steep), flight data...
The Week

Zelensky says 'deterioration of the weather' linked to fewer attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared during his nightly address that close to 400 shelling incidents were recorded in eastern Ukraine on Sunday. This number is "unfortunately, extremely high," he added, but would have been worse if not for the "deterioration of the weather." The winter weather is forcing both Ukraine and Russia to reconfigure their tactics and plans. Last week, Zelensky described the fighting in the Donetsk region as "hell," and on Sunday said "the fiercest battles" are still happening there. In the Luhansk region, "we are moving forward little by little with battles," Zelensky continued, adding that in the southern part of Ukraine "we are holding the line, consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers." Russian forces withdrew from the southern port city of Kherson earlier in November, and Britain's defense intelligence agency said on Friday some of those troops will likely be moved to the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk. That's where the Wagner Group, a private Russian military force, is on the offensive. The agency also said Russian troops are digging new trenches near the Siversky Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk, indicating they are preparing "in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs."
