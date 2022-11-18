Three Columbia County retailers have been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds" list for November, according to postings on the ABC website. In accordance with state law, the ABC Division is authorized to maintain a list of retailers who have paid invoices forwarded by wholesalers with an insufficient funds check. Under the code provision and the regulation, the ABC Division will maintain such a list which will reflect those deficient payments as reported by wholesalers.

16 HOURS AGO