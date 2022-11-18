Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality
Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
magnoliareporter.com
Union County's COVID-19 deaths rise by one
Union County recorded its 198th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties had slight increases in active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419. Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,299. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
October lottery sales top $420,000 in county
Columbia County had $420,808 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in October, according to a report released November 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $362,305 in September. Sales were aided by a record Powerball jackpot. According...
magnoliareporter.com
Proposed pay cuts for three Columbia County officials set government abuzz
A recent proposal by the Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee to cut the pay of three incoming county-wide officials has created a political hornet’s nest. The committee voted 3-2 to recommend that the 2023 county budget, which has yet to be approved by the full Quorum Court, slice the current pay of three positions – County Assessor, County Judge and County Sheriff.
wslmradio.com
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
magnoliareporter.com
Lanxess plans new western Union County wells for brine production
Lanxess Corporation wants to feed its Union County bromine plants with more brine from the Smackover Formation. The company seeks an order from the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission to establish the “Central Expansion Brine Unit” for 6,600 acres of land in western Union County. The move is...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
ktoy1047.com
Crash blocks interstate traffic
Traffic was rerouted to the 369/Jarvis Parkway exit. The crash left a semi jack-knifed in the middle of the interstate. Police and clean-up crews got the interstate opened back up around 6:30 p.m. No reports yet of any injuries or the cause of the accident. The Hope Police Department has...
magnoliareporter.com
ABC puts three businesses on "insufficient funds" list
Three Columbia County retailers have been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds" list for November, according to postings on the ABC website. In accordance with state law, the ABC Division is authorized to maintain a list of retailers who have paid invoices forwarded by wholesalers with an insufficient funds check. Under the code provision and the regulation, the ABC Division will maintain such a list which will reflect those deficient payments as reported by wholesalers.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia retailers report lottery sales
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of October. 1. Tobacco Station USA #1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $88,812.50; average weekly sales $22,203.13. 2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $50,051.00; average weekly sales $2,512.75. 3....
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden man dies after vehicle hits embankment in Stephens
A Camden man died about 2:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on the west side of Stephens. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jacob Marks, 20, of Camden was driving a 2002 Chevrolet northbound on U.S. 79. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at Tidwell Street.
ktoy1047.com
Hope police release arrest records
On November 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B in Hope.
magnoliareporter.com
Earl “Dean” Banks
Brother Earl “Dean” Banks, son of the late Early and Emma Banks, was born in Nevada County on October 4, 1944. At an early age, Earl accepted Christ into his life at St. James AME Church in Stephens. After graduating from Carver High School in 1962, he joined...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Planning Commission meeting postponed
The Magnolia Planning Commission, which had set its November meeting for Monday, has postponed the meeting until further notice. There were three items on the agenda. Linda Anders wanted to request a variance to place a mobile home on a lot that is less than 65 feet in width. Bareknuckle...
KTBS
5 new vehicles stolen from Union Pacific railyard part of a growing trend
Shreveport, La – Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle. That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo Sheriff's deputies at...
KSLA
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the candidates who ran for the Shreveport City Council District B seat has now filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the Nov. 8 election. James Carstensen, a Republican, ran against the following other candidates:. Gary Brooks (D) Craig Lee (I) Mavice Thigpen (D)
ktoy1047.com
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. This week the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted regional family summits across...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
