Milwaukee, WI

How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday NBA game

By Scott Rafferty
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Sporting News

How long is Joel Embiid out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 76ers star

Injuries continue to take a toll on the 76ers, with superstar Joel Embiid joining an already extensive list of inactive players. Embiid, who has already missed time this season, will now be sidelined with a left foot injury sustained during a stretch of dominant play. Philadelphia's All-NBA center joins James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as the fourth starter to be hampered by injury in recent weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals single-game tournaments

Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca as the 49ers and Cardinals battle it out on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are eight-point favorites in this prime-time contest, while the total is set at 43.5 points, according to BetMGM. Heading into this matchup, there's some uncertainty around the playing status of Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), who is listed as "questionable." However, even without Murray, there are still a ton of excellent offensive players (DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

What happened to J.J. Watt? Cardinals star overcame 'very emotional' heart scare during season

There aren't many players in the NFL who can compete with the toughness of J.J. Watt. In his Age 33 campaign, the Cardinals edge rusher has appeared in nine of the team's 10 games and has racked up his most sacks (5.5) since 2018 and most tackles for loss (seven) since 2020, and he has graded out as the 53rd-best interior defender, according to ProFootballFocus.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Cowboys-Vikings first half ends with bizarre replay review sequence, pair of 60-yard field goal kicks

A series of unfortunate confusing events ended the first half of the Week 11 Cowboys-Vikings matchup Sunday. The Cowboys were putting a hurting on the Vikings and had a chance to extend their lead just before halftime. A stellar CeeDee Lamb catch (and a great throw from Dak Prescott) set up kicker Brett Maher for a 60-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left in the second quarter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy football contests

The Week 12 NFL DFS action begins with a three-game slate on Thanksgiving that features a ton of star players and favorable matchups that daily fantasy football players will look to capitalize on. Our DraftKings lineup is built around a fun QB-RB Cowboys' stack and a trio of Bills players who could have big outings against a questionable Lions' defense.
MINNESOTA STATE

