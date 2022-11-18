How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday NBA game

Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca as the 49ers and Cardinals battle it out on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are eight-point favorites in this prime-time contest, while the total is set at 43.5 points, according to BetMGM. Heading into this matchup, there's some uncertainty around the playing status of Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), who is listed as "questionable." However, even without Murray, there are still a ton of excellent offensive players (DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO