Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11
Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children. A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.
kttn.com
Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade
The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
agdaily.com
Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit
Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
kttn.com
Boil advisory issued for Jamesport
The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Grundy R-5 Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 17th
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance coverage on November 17th. Coverage will go from December 31st this year to December 31st, 2023. The total cost of the coverage will be $41,931. The board approved a Christmas appreciation gift for non-certified staff members....
kttn.com
Gilman City Board of Education announces results of meeting from November 16th
The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education November 16th approved insurance rates for the 2023 year. The board will still pay 100% of the $5,000 deductible monthly premiums of $516.83. That is an increase of 3.9%. Employees will be able to get a deductible of $3,000 at a cost to the employee of $34.90 monthly.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Betty M. (Hill) High
Betty M. High, 96, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:10 A.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery. Family visitation will...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 21, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Nov. 21 – 27. Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways will stop at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and not resume...
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany man charged with stealing vehicles from local businesses; arrested in Chillicothe
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering following the theft of vehicles from two Bethany area businesses. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
kttn.com
Cameron teenager injured when pickup she was driving hits ditch
A Cameron teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck she was driving went off a country road and hit a ditch. The 17-year-old girl was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles east of Cameron on Barwick Drive...
kttn.com
Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit
Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
kchi.com
Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop
A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Education approves insurance renewal for 2023, vote to hold election for open board positions
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on November 16th approved liability and property insurance renewal for 2023. The insurance is through CPSK. The board decided to start a snow removal bidding process and an updated Procurement Policy was approved. The board voted to hold an election on April 4, 2023,...
Cameron teen injured in pickup crash
CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy 1500 driven by a 17-year-old Cameron girl was eastbound on Barwick Drive three miles east of Cameron. The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
kttn.com
Milan man crashes on Infirmary Road, accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Sullivan County in the early morning hours of November 19th. He was also arrested. A private vehicle took 64-year-old William Saverino to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan. The SUV...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Comments / 0