Jamesport, MO

kttn.com

Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11

Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children. A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade

The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
agdaily.com

Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit

Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

Boil advisory issued for Jamesport

The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Betty M. (Hill) High

Betty M. High, 96, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:10 A.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery. Family visitation will...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Cameron teenager injured when pickup she was driving hits ditch

A Cameron teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck she was driving went off a country road and hit a ditch. The 17-year-old girl was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles east of Cameron on Barwick Drive...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit

Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop

A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Cameron teen injured in pickup crash

CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy 1500 driven by a 17-year-old Cameron girl was eastbound on Barwick Drive three miles east of Cameron. The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Milan man crashes on Infirmary Road, accused of DWI

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Sullivan County in the early morning hours of November 19th. He was also arrested. A private vehicle took 64-year-old William Saverino to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan. The SUV...
MILAN, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

