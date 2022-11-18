Read full article on original website
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning.
Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat
Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Deer crash repairs getting backed up
There have been over 700 deer-related crashes in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties since January 1.
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
Driver escapes car fire near Lowellville restaurant
A driver escaped without injury after the vehicle he was driving went up in flames Monday afternoon.
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, a Cleveland firefighter was killed while assisting at a rollover crash along Interstate 90. “It’s one of my biggest fears I have for all my people,” said Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost. Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during...
Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal
An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
More snow expected today as lake-effect warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the lakeshore and up to 30 mph inland. Winds could impact visibility for drivers and blowing snow could cause dangerous conditions on some roads.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
Years Ago | November 21st
Vindicator file photo / November 15, 1987 | Tom Stofac, president of the Austintown Optimist Club, presented the sweepstakes trophy to Audrey Chang of Warren John F. Kenney High School after the JFK team won first place at the Austintown Fitch meet 35 years ago. Individual event winners were, seated from left, Susie Gysegem, Howland; Marie Sesta, JFK; Connie Bertilacci, Fitch; Anne Moliterno, Fitch; standing, Scott Benaglio, JFK; Bob Segall, Howland, Bob Hohman, Louisville; Erick LaSher, JFK, and Tony Cantelmo, JFK.
Level 2 snow emergency issued in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!. A level 2 Snow Emergency was activated in Portage County at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to travel only as necessary in Portage County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday...
State Route 542 to Close Over Atwood
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down State Route 542 on Monday to start a bridge replacement. Just north of Dellroy, SR 542 will close for an estimated 150 days for bridge replacement work, where the road goes over Atwood Lake. The detour route...
Sheetz selling higher octane regular gas for $1.99 during Thanksgiving week
Restaurant and convenience chain, Sheetz has announced it is reducing the price of one of its gasoline products to $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving week. This promotion is for Unleaded 88 gasoline and will begin on Monday, November 21st and last through Monday November 28, 2022. With prices of...
