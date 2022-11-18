Read full article on original website
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
WMBF
Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lumberton Monday evening. Lumberton police said they responded to a call around 4:24 p.m. of a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Food Lion located at 6685 Elizabethtown Road.
cbs17
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
cbs17
Durham woman dies in I-40 head-on crash; other driver was impaired, troopers say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman Sunday night. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Vanessa Witherspoon of Durham died at the scene, troopers said. Troopers say the...
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in North Carolina, police say
Officers said their K9 helped them find a 'huge amount' of narcotics.
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
cbs17
Missing driver: I-40 ramp reopens as police investigate crash in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An I-40 ramp has reopened in Cary as police continue the investigation into a missing driver. Just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-40, a single-car crashed and overturned, causing the closure of the ramp at Exit 290 in Cary, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
cbs17
Several animals die in 71st High School fire in Fayetteville: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several animals died after a fire on Sunday at 71st High School in Fayetteville, according to officials. On Sunday at 6:23 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at 6764 Raeford Road to assist the Fayetteville Fire Department. Firefighters told deputies...
cbs17
Have you seen this van? Durham County deputies looking for van used in theft attempt
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a van they say was used in a theft attempt. Deputies said someone was using the van in an attempt to steal construction material from the 900 block of Watercolor Way. They then abandoned the van after it got...
cbs17
Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
cbs17
Shaw University files complaint with Justice Department over bus traffic stop
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a month after a Shaw University bus was pulled over and searched in South Carolina, university officials are taking action and filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice. “The real issue is why and how a minor traffic violation immediately turns...
wpde.com
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud
A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.
cbs17
New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in Durham County
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year slowly comes to a close, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county. From Jan. 1 through Nov. 17, the new data finds that:. 209 firearms...
cbs17
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife Disappears
Taveta Hobbs lived in Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband of 17 years, Phil. The 43-year-old navy veteran worked in sales while training to become a stenographer. Taveta had a younger brother named Clinton who lived in California with their mother, and they were incredibly close.
