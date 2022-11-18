ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Man shot, killed in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
DURHAM, NC
Missing driver: I-40 ramp reopens as police investigate crash in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An I-40 ramp has reopened in Cary as police continue the investigation into a missing driver. Just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-40, a single-car crashed and overturned, causing the closure of the ramp at Exit 290 in Cary, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
CARY, NC
Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year slowly comes to a close, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county. From Jan. 1 through Nov. 17, the new data finds that:. 209 firearms...
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC

