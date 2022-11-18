It doesn't matter of the allegations are real or fake because over 50% of Arizonans believe it was and when you have half the people who don't trust the elections you have a problem. The only way to fix this problem is to convince the voters. Governments derive their power through the consent of the people and when half withdrawal their consent they become un-governable.
Of course they did. They also intimidated voters, even followed some home and threatened them with weird letters saying they’re being watched. The republicans went too far with this . Way to far.
She's a cultist zealot who can't think past information that doesn't comport with her indoctrinated ideology. Probably believes the earth is flat as well.No critical thinkers in that bunch.They can only spew what the fearless leader has indoctrinated them to believe.Don't fall for the Okey doke. It's a misdirectional distraction to keep you from focusing on the truth.
