Maricopa County, AZ

Bella
5d ago

It doesn't matter of the allegations are real or fake because over 50% of Arizonans believe it was and when you have half the people who don't trust the elections you have a problem. The only way to fix this problem is to convince the voters. Governments derive their power through the consent of the people and when half withdrawal their consent they become un-governable.

Talk Hard
5d ago

Of course they did. They also intimidated voters, even followed some home and threatened them with weird letters saying they’re being watched. The republicans went too far with this . Way to far.

T M
5d ago

She's a cultist zealot who can't think past information that doesn't comport with her indoctrinated ideology. Probably believes the earth is flat as well.No critical thinkers in that bunch.They can only spew what the fearless leader has indoctrinated them to believe.Don't fall for the Okey doke. It's a misdirectional distraction to keep you from focusing on the truth.

lynnwoodtimes.com

Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh sues election officials

PHEONIX, AZ, November 23, 2022—Republican attorney general candidate Abraham “Abe” Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against his Democrat opponent Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Recorders and Board of Supervisors in all 15 counties within Arizona, alleging “errors and inaccuracies in the management of some polling place operations, and in the processing and tabulation of some ballots” in the 2022 Midterm General Election.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Mexico confident in relationship with Arizona under Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — A top Mexican diplomat hopes to keep the Arizona-Mexico relationship going strong after Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs takes office. Ambassador of Mexico to the United States Esteban Moctezuma Barragán met with Hobbs on Monday to discuss how Mexico and Arizona are more than just neighbors. He said they’re close trade partners that share similar values.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election

The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats

Voters encountered problems casting their ballots at 70 of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day, November 8, 2022, resulting in long lines and concerns that ballots ended up not tabulated or “misread,” and commingled with ballots that had already been tabulated. Averaged together, the problems occurred in areas where Election Day voting was more than 300 percent Republican versus Democrat. Of those 70 precincts affected, 59 were in heavily Republican-voting areas, and two were Republican-leaning but not heavily, with only nine from Democrat-leaning or solidly Democrat areas.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans aren’t accepting election defeats gracefully

Ahead of the midterm elections, far too many Republicans hedged when asked whether they’d accept the legitimacy of the results. It led to widespread concerns about replays of the events surrounding Jan. 6, with defeated GOP candidates refusing to honor the will of voters, a proliferation of right-wing conspiracy theories, a new wave of threats, and assorted Republican officials rejecting the idea of certifying results they don’t like.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County sheriff cracks down on threats against election officials

Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
ARIZONA STATE

