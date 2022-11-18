ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province

GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Maryam Jamali should have been preparing for an economics exam. Instead, the teenager from the flood-hit Pakistani province of Baluchistan was helping organize postpartum clinics and shelter for people neglected by relief efforts. Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, plagued by under-development, bad governance,...
Post Register

Fire kills 38 at industrial wholesaler in central China

BEIJING (AP) — A blazing fire has killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured, the local government in part of Anyang city said in a statement Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy