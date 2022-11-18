Read full article on original website
India expects bilateral trade with Australia to exceed $45 billion in 5 years
NEW DELHI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India expects total bilateral trade with Australia of around $45 billion to $50 billion over the next 5 years, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level
The CEO of Dubai International Airport says passenger numbers for the third quarter of 2022 have surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels
Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province
GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Maryam Jamali should have been preparing for an economics exam. Instead, the teenager from the flood-hit Pakistani province of Baluchistan was helping organize postpartum clinics and shelter for people neglected by relief efforts. Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, plagued by under-development, bad governance,...
Japan probes Unification Church after backlash over ruling party ties
TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan launched a probe into the Unification Church on Tuesday that could threaten its legal status, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July revealed its close ties to the ruling party and triggered a public backlash.
Fire kills 38 at industrial wholesaler in central China
BEIJING (AP) — A blazing fire has killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured, the local government in part of Anyang city said in a statement Tuesday.
