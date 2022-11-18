ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 juveniles arrested on Clifton St. in connection to stolen vehicle

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four juveniles were taken into custody overnight as the Rochester Police Department was responding to a burglary alarm in the area of Clifton Street.

While responding to the call, police said they saw a suspicious vehicle driving around the block. As police followed the vehicle, they learned it was taken in a robbery earlier on Thursday.

Before the officers could perform a traffic stop, the car stopped and all four occupants got out and ran. They were all arrested later without incident. Police said no injuries were reported.

As officers are working to determine their involvement in the vehicle’s robbery, investigators said they don’t believe they were involved in the burglary alarm call.

WHEC TV-10

Gunman wanted for shooting man in Farmington during road rage incident

FARMINGTON, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night around 8:55 p.m. on Mertensia Road in the Town of Farmington. Deputies say a man was shot during an apparent road rage incident. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and released.
FARMINGTON, NY
iheart.com

Police ID Rochester Man Killed in Weekend Shooting

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Saturday morning. 35-year-old Alexis Mercedes was gunned down at a house on Lochner Place, off Portland Avenue. Police believe the man was shot during a party. Investigators are still trying to determine what led...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting

Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons

State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.
LYONS, NY
waynetimes.com

Vehicle theft leads to police pursuit in Galen

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (11/12) at 8:42 a.m. of Kevin A. Huntington Jr, age 18, of Wolcott, following an investigation into a vehicle larceny resulting in a police pursuit. Huntington was charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment in...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man Dead After Being Fatally Shot By Police Officer In Town Of Niagara

A man has died after being shot by a police officer in the Town of Niagara. The officer-involved fatal shooting happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Police were called to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 pm to respond to a domestic violence incident. According to WIVB, a 40-year-old man died. The incident is under investigation. The New York State Attorney General's Office will also review and possibly investigate.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police searching for suspects after burglary on North Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A burglary took place overnight on North Goodman Street. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Rochester police officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, several suspects drove off in a car. One of the suspects drove in such a...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
ROCHESTER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man pleads not guilty to instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arraigned in court Thursday morning for four separate incidents involving alleged rape and attempted rape in Rochester spanning from May to October, officials with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Wednesday night. On October 29, officers said they responded to an address...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Detention hearing for suspect in Rochester gang violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington appeared in federal court on Friday for a detention hearing. Washington is facing weapons charges and drug trafficking charges, and is accused of leading a major drug-scale operation in Rochester. Police allege the drug operation has direct ties to the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and injury of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

