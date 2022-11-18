Police: Liquor license suspended from Long Beach deli, employee arrested for selling THC gummies

Police say an employee at a Long Beach deli has been arrested after selling THC gummies to an undercover cop.

According to police, the incident happened at Sea Breeze Deli on West Beech Street.

Police say in the summer they received numerous complaints of underage alcohol and drug sales at the deli.

"We have parents saying my kids are seeing THC-laced gummies," said Long Beach police commissioner Ron Walsh. "They were selling joints, regular rolled joints."

"There's too many people, children, families around," added Long Beach resident Ginny Jager. "Besides the fact that people are out here walking their dogs and people drop it in the street? My dog has been since twice in the last two months so who knows!"

Officials conducted an investigation and a series of undercover purchases were made where the employee sold THC infused gummies and pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes to undercover officers.

The Long Beach Police Department, New York State Liquor Authority and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office performed several inspections of the deli and numerous alcohol and state violations were issued.

On Nov. 17, the state suspended the deli’s liquor license and police enforced the order at the premises.

Detectives also arrested Farooq Al-Jalal, 26, of Long Beach, and charged him with unlawful sale of marijuana and sale of marijuana in a liquor licensed establishment.