Long Beach, NY

Police: Liquor license suspended from Long Beach deli, employee arrested for selling THC gummies

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say an employee at a Long Beach deli has been arrested after selling THC gummies to an undercover cop.

According to police, the incident happened at Sea Breeze Deli on West Beech Street.

Police say in the summer they received numerous complaints of underage alcohol and drug sales at the deli.

"We have parents saying my kids are seeing THC-laced gummies," said Long Beach police commissioner Ron Walsh. "They were selling joints, regular rolled joints."

"There's too many people, children, families around," added Long Beach resident Ginny Jager. "Besides the fact that people are out here walking their dogs and people drop it in the street? My dog has been since twice in the last two months so who knows!"

Officials conducted an investigation and a series of undercover purchases were made where the employee sold THC infused gummies and pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes to undercover officers.

The Long Beach Police Department, New York State Liquor Authority and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office performed several inspections of the deli and numerous alcohol and state violations were issued.

On Nov. 17, the state suspended the deli’s liquor license and police enforced the order at the premises.

Detectives also arrested Farooq Al-Jalal, 26, of Long Beach, and charged him with unlawful sale of marijuana and sale of marijuana in a liquor licensed establishment.

Related
Daily Voice

Central Islip Man Sentenced For Beating Nephews With Metal Pipe, Causing 1 Victim To Lose Leg

A Long Island man was sentenced for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018 in an attack that caused one of the victims to lose a limb. Carlos Ortega, age 42, of Central Islip, was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree assault, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Nov. 21.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Student Arrested for Making Threats to Blow-Up Long Island School

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Lindenhurst High School student for threatening to detonate an explosive device at the school. Over the past month, a 15-year-old male student made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts at Lindenhurst High School, located at 300 Charles St., with the intention of injuring staff and students. School officials were made aware of the threat the morning of November 21 and notified Suffolk County Police at 9:28 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

