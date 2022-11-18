Meg Howrey's new novel "They're Going To Love You" takes us into a family where ballet is lifeblood, livelihood, dreams and nightmares. Carlisle grows up in the ballet, the daughter of the Sugar Plum Fairy and another one-time dancer. Her parents divorce, and her mother brings her to Ohio, where she grows up. But Carlisle only feels truly alive, alert and dazzled during the short trip she spends with her father, Robert, and his partner, James, in New York. When the story first opens to us, it is decades later, and they are all estranged. And Carlisle gets word that her father is about to die. Meg Howrey, who performed with the Joffrey and City Ballet of Los Angeles, and has appeared on Broadway, as well as writing previous novels, including "The Wanderers," joins us from Los Angeles. Thanks so much for being with us.

