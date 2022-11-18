Read full article on original website
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe
Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
Easy no-bake Oreo turkeys to make this Thanksgiving
These easy Oreo turkeys are a sweet, festive Thanksgiving treat.
Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes
You might already be noticing one addition to your holiday menu - inflation. The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up nearly 40% from two years ago according to the annual Farm Bureau survey. That got NPR's Business Desk thinking there has to be some kind of solution or substitution. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith has the story.
Talking turkey…sweet potatoes…and the cost of a Thanksgiving meal
Given inflation, supply problems and other surprises; will there be enough for Thanksgiving dinner? WWL asked Louisiana Ag Commissioner Mike Strain. He talked about why turkeys are in short supply, and why some are too small and some too big.
The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.
I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …
Bourbon pecan sweet potato casserole will impress your guests this holiday season
Sweet, buttery, crunchy flavors and textures — combined with the zip of bourbon — make this side dish perfect for the holidays.
Try Joy Bauer’s two pasta bakes for your Thanksgiving feast
For Superfood Friday, Joy Bauer shares two delicious pasta recipes. The first is a baked penne alla vodka pasta followed by a Mediterranean baked dish with eggplant.Nov. 18, 2022.
When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Stu Haley's Grandma Monnette had one rule when it came to the dressing at Thanksgiving: You...
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
'They're Going to Love You' is a novel about forgiveness set in the world of ballet
Meg Howrey's new novel "They're Going To Love You" takes us into a family where ballet is lifeblood, livelihood, dreams and nightmares. Carlisle grows up in the ballet, the daughter of the Sugar Plum Fairy and another one-time dancer. Her parents divorce, and her mother brings her to Ohio, where she grows up. But Carlisle only feels truly alive, alert and dazzled during the short trip she spends with her father, Robert, and his partner, James, in New York. When the story first opens to us, it is decades later, and they are all estranged. And Carlisle gets word that her father is about to die. Meg Howrey, who performed with the Joffrey and City Ballet of Los Angeles, and has appeared on Broadway, as well as writing previous novels, including "The Wanderers," joins us from Los Angeles. Thanks so much for being with us.
Cranberry Lime Holiday Margarita
Let's start this Thanksgiving week off right! Is it just me or are you too saying, "where did the time go?". I don't know how the holidays sneak up on us so quickly! All year we wait for turkey day and before you know it, it's right here knocking on our door! Soon you'll have a house full of friends and family, lots of delicious food laid out on the table waiting to be devoured, and oodles of decadent desserts. What better way to get the festivities started than offering up that perfect Thanksgiving Margarita. I'm going to be honest, I'm a lover of cocktails, and anything cranberry, so this is a win/win in my book. This margarita is seriously good, so easy to make and has the seasonal flavors we love!
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Has the Oddest Yearly Thanksgiving Tradition
'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond has an unusual Thanksgiving tradition you won't believe when it comes to preparation and cooking of her family meal.
Peppermint Bark Shots
We look forward to peppermint bark season all year long. These shots taste a lot like the real thing, only way more boozy. Sweet, minty, and creamy, be warned: These go down easy, but they’re just as strong as your average shot. For holiday get-togethers, we suggest mixing these...
The Best Daughter-In-Law Gifts
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While you may not know your daughter-in-law as well as your own children, you still want to pick out the perfect gift that she’s sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your daughter-in-law for Christmas, for her birthday, or any other occasion, we don't think you can go wrong with any of these picks. These gift ideas for your daughter-in-law are sure to show her how glad you are that she’s a part of your family.
Homemade Crescent Rolls
These Homemade Crescent Rolls are light, airy and fluffy and are made with simple ingredients! The perfect bread to go with any meal!. If you are a fan of making bread at home then these Homemade Crescent Rolls are just what you need. These are much easier to make than you might think. You do not have to be a skilled bread maker, I promise! I'm going to show you step-by-step just how simple they are and you don't need a ton of ingredients. You absolutely need to make these rolls at least once! But I promise, once you make them, you'll be wanting to make them again and again!
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
Abby's Famous Giant Chocolate Chip and Oat Cookies
A no fail chocolate chip cookie with oats and honey. Our daughter has perfected this cookie recipe and the family eagerly anticipates every bake! Get the recipe here for these amazing cookies!. This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases....
No Bake Chocolate Mousse Pie, A Quick Dessert Idea
This will be the easiest dessert you ever make. With only 4 ingredients you can have a creamy, chocolatey mousse pie with less than a 15 minute prep time. This is how I have made chocolate mousse since I was a teen.
HOMEMADE BEEF BARLEY SOUP
Homemade Beef Barley Soup is a rich, flavorful soup made with barley pearls, fresh veggies & tender beef. This beef and barley soup perfect for cold winter nights!. Making this vegetable beef barley soup is so easy, with some simple prep work you can have a delicious homemade soup cooking in no time! Give this hearty beef barley soup a try as the weather cools down and you feel like a nice bowl of comforting stew.
