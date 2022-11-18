ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico pays tribute to Frida, the golden labrador who saved lives

Mexico lost a hero this week. Frida was a golden Labrador. And over her career as a rescue dog, she worked earthquakes and natural disasters in Mexico, Haiti and Ecuador. NPR's Eyder Peralta has this remembrance. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Frida became a superstar as Mexicans picked up the pieces following...
David Board got back into metal detecting in 2019 — and hit the jackpot

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In 2019, David Board decided to get back into metal detecting. The 69-year-old used to scour local beaches back in the '70s but never found much. This time he hit the jackpot. In a field in southwest England, Board unearthed a medieval diamond wedding ring in almost perfect condition. It's expected to fetch some $35,000. Board calls it a once-in-a-lifetime find. He's still at it, though. He told CNN, you never know what your next signal's going to bring.
Is this the end of Twitter as we know it?

Mass layoffs - call from the C-suite to be extremely hard core, and then, mass resignations. Twitter's little blue bird has been caught in some major turbulence. But are declarations of Twitter's demise, with users tweeting farewell, premature? NPR's Camila Domonoske has her thumb hovering over the app's icon. Camila,...
Music Moment: 'One Zan' is inspired by the women's rights movement in Iran

Last September, a young woman named Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody in Iran after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code. Ever since, Iranians have been filling the streets in protest. Now those voices are being heard through art. A new project called Zan Z (ph) - Zan meaning women and Z meaning Generation Z - is bringing together writers, artists and musicians from around the world to help amplify the movement in Iran. Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci is one of the artists taking part in the project, and she's written an original song she says honors Amini and the strength of Iranian women.
Art in America

Novelist Sam Lipsyte Discusses His Top Five Current Obsessions

Sam Lipsyte recently published a short story in the Gagosian Picture Book series, titled Friend of the Pod, accompanied by an artist print by Jordan Wolfson. In it, Lisyte considers creative composition and America’s demise. Below, as his latest short story comes to print, Lipsyte discusses his recent interests. More from ARTnews.comtheo tyson on Breaking Societal Expectations and Finding Common GroundHorace D. Ballard on the Early Americas and Creative IntentionalityJim Jarmusch on Creative Process, Early Influences, and Pandemic InspirationsBest of ARTnews.comHow Pipilotti Rist Made Menstrual Blood Mesmerizing“Video is Vengeance of Vagina”: Shigeko Kubota’s Trailblazing Video SculpturesVisionary Textiles: How Anni Albers Staked a Claim for Herself as a Key Modernist
My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic

It's time for "My Unsung Hero," a series from Hidden Brain that shares the stories of people who left a lasting impression on someone else. Ritch Addison was once a shy little kid who sometimes felt picked on. But once he got to high school, things changed. He developed a sarcastic sense of humor as a defense mechanism.
'They're Going to Love You' is a novel about forgiveness set in the world of ballet

Meg Howrey's new novel "They're Going To Love You" takes us into a family where ballet is lifeblood, livelihood, dreams and nightmares. Carlisle grows up in the ballet, the daughter of the Sugar Plum Fairy and another one-time dancer. Her parents divorce, and her mother brings her to Ohio, where she grows up. But Carlisle only feels truly alive, alert and dazzled during the short trip she spends with her father, Robert, and his partner, James, in New York. When the story first opens to us, it is decades later, and they are all estranged. And Carlisle gets word that her father is about to die. Meg Howrey, who performed with the Joffrey and City Ballet of Los Angeles, and has appeared on Broadway, as well as writing previous novels, including "The Wanderers," joins us from Los Angeles. Thanks so much for being with us.
