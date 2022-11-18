Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.
Is this the end of Twitter as we know it?
Mass layoffs - call from the C-suite to be extremely hard core, and then, mass resignations. Twitter's little blue bird has been caught in some major turbulence. But are declarations of Twitter's demise, with users tweeting farewell, premature? NPR's Camila Domonoske has her thumb hovering over the app's icon. Camila,...
Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company?
Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has led to the departure of nearly half of Twitter's staff, including engineers who are crucial to the maintenance of the platform's infrastructure and security. This all has sparked questions about whether Twitter is going to survive at all and what the impact would be. For more, we're joined by Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal. Thanks so much for being here, Joanna.
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated, and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
The rise and fall of FTX
If there's one crypto bro who broke out into popular culture, it's 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried. He was on billboards in major cities, on the cover of Forbes and Fortune magazine. His company FTX ran a Super Bowl ad starring Larry David and others with Giselle Bundchen and Tom Brady. A couple of weeks ago, he was worth $16 billion, on paper at least. And then his whole empire collapsed. Nick Fountain from our Planet Money podcast has been tracking this story, and he's with us now to tell us more. Nick, thank you so much for joining us.
