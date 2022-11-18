Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
Portage Health Foundation prepares for upcoming Giving Tuesday
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Nov. 29, Copper Country nonprofits will team up with the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) for its annual Giving Tuesday event. The event allows the community to “put their money where their heart is” and donate to 26 different organizations. That is five more...
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique adds custom printed t-shirts to its inventory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for a look at news stories of the day. With the MDNR’s new online reporting rule, deer harvest data is available in real-time. Hunters in Menominee County bagged the most bucks on opening day.
Late short handed goal gives MTU a sweep over St. Thomas
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WLUC) - Ryland Mosley scored a shorthanded game-winning goal with 2:08 left in regulation to lift Michigan Tech to a CCHA road sweep at St. Thomas on Saturday. The Huskies won 4-3 and never trailed on the weekend to improve to 8-3-2 overall and 4-2-2 in the CCHA.
