Michigan State

WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Portage Health Foundation prepares for upcoming Giving Tuesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Nov. 29, Copper Country nonprofits will team up with the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) for its annual Giving Tuesday event. The event allows the community to “put their money where their heart is” and donate to 26 different organizations. That is five more...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Late short handed goal gives MTU a sweep over St. Thomas

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WLUC) - Ryland Mosley scored a shorthanded game-winning goal with 2:08 left in regulation to lift Michigan Tech to a CCHA road sweep at St. Thomas on Saturday. The Huskies won 4-3 and never trailed on the weekend to improve to 8-3-2 overall and 4-2-2 in the CCHA.
SAINT PAUL, MN

