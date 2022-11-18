ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Skyway shuts down amid snowstorm

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not long after Midnight, the Skyway was shut down in both directions due to the winter storm hitting western New York. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the closure on Twitter.

This is the elevated stretch of Route 5 from I-190 to Route 179.

CLOSINGS | See our full list of closures across WNY here.

Thursday night at 9 p.m., a travel ban took effect in all of Erie County, but it has since been downgraded to a travel advisory in parts of the area.

Currently, lake-effect snow warnings are in effect (or soon to be in effect) across much of western New York, and some areas could see more than two feet of snow.

4WARN FORECAST | See the latest weather alerts here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

