Gus Malzahn Meddling with Hogs’ Future at Most Important Position + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets

Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
No. 9 Arkansas meets hard-luck Louisville in Maui Invitational
Teams that couldn’t have started the season more differently meet on Monday when undefeated No. 9 Arkansas faces winless Louisville
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Pittman May Have Just Laid Groundwork to Shop at Aggies' Black Friday Sale
Hogs' spark may turn season around, make them big buyers during impending A&M exodus
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss
After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
Final scores for playoffs round 2 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — AHSAA Playoffs.
Did the Head Coaching Noise Impact Ole Miss in Fayetteville?
After Saturday night's embarrassing performance at Arkansas, it's worth asking if Ole Miss was impacted by the rumors swirling around Lane Kiffin.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Watch: Andy Hodges Puts a Bow on an Arkansas Win Over Ole Miss
Stats don't add up to the game shown on the scoreboard at Razorback Stadium
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
Bentonville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Warchant TV: Mike Norvell postgame interview - No. 19 Florida State 49, Louisiana 17
No. 19 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) overwhelmed and dominated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns en route to a 49-17 victory Saturday, the Seminoles’ fourth straight blowout win. Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell began his opening statement saying, “I’m so proud of our players. … We needed to start fast today, something we talked about as a football team.”
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Predictions
Ole Miss is out to reach a 10-win season for the second straight season under coach Lane Kiffin.
MHHS among area football teams continuing postseason Friday
Friday’s high school football schedule includes the continuation of the postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will be in Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.
Oregon MBB recap: Lack of three-point shooting dooms Ducks
This game was right there for the taking and an upset over No. 3 Houston was a real possibility. But Oregon never could find its three-point shooting prowess and the Cougars made them pay. Houston came out with a 66-56 victory inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon coach Dana Altman is going to look at the stat sheet and his eyes are going directly to the three-point shooting line where his team was a dismal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. Even though they couldn’t find its range and seemingly nothing was going right, the Ducks never gave up and played the entire 40...
