CLEVELAND — Although the official start of winter is still weeks away, this weekend will bring another round of cold temperatures and snow to Northeast Ohio. This snow event is expected to impact areas in the primary snowbelt as well as the secondary snowbelt, which is why a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been activated across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO