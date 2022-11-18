ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Comments / 10

Related
WYTV.com

Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20

ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Live weather updates: Tracking weekend lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Although the official start of winter is still weeks away, this weekend will bring another round of cold temperatures and snow to Northeast Ohio. This snow event is expected to impact areas in the primary snowbelt as well as the secondary snowbelt, which is why a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been activated across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Lingering snow, cold temps overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northern Ashtabula County got hammered with more than a foot of snow in spots! Here are the latest snow totals as of 12 p.m. Thursday:. Even colder tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. The breezy conditions will make it feel much colder by tomorrow morning. A few lingering snowflakes but not much accumulation is expected tonight.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy