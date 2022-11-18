Read full article on original website
More snow expected today as lake-effect warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the lakeshore and up to 30 mph inland. Winds could impact visibility for drivers and blowing snow could cause dangerous conditions on some roads.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
Morning Journal
Winter of 2022-23 not expected to be severe in Greater Cleveland, AccuWeather meteorologist says
The winter of 2022-23 in Greater Cleveland isn’t likely to set any records in categories such as the greatest amount of seasonal snowfall or the most days with below-zero temperatures. At least that’s the assessment of AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather, based in State College, Pa., provides...
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
Heavy lake-effect snow ending on Sunday
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for portions of the viewing area for this weekend due to the threat of heavy snow and windy conditions.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Live weather updates: Tracking weekend lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although the official start of winter is still weeks away, this weekend will bring another round of cold temperatures and snow to Northeast Ohio. This snow event is expected to impact areas in the primary snowbelt as well as the secondary snowbelt, which is why a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been activated across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
Lake County activates 'Code Blue' to keep homeless community warm Saturday night
In response to the frigid temperatures and impending snow, the Lake County Sherriff's Office has activated its Code Blue protocol which provides emergency shelter for the homeless community.
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Heavy lake effect snow will impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow will develop after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and conditions will deteriorate where the snow bands set up. Expect bands and squalls of snow in...
Black bear spotted wandering around Ashtabula County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for parts of Ashtabula County
Most of Northeast Ohio is only seeing a few snowflakes this morning, but if you live in Ashtabula County, you're getting pounded by heavy snow.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Lingering snow, cold temps overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northern Ashtabula County got hammered with more than a foot of snow in spots! Here are the latest snow totals as of 12 p.m. Thursday:. Even colder tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. The breezy conditions will make it feel much colder by tomorrow morning. A few lingering snowflakes but not much accumulation is expected tonight.
