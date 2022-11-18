Read full article on original website
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Frogs Hollow (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
abc27.com
Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
Adams County Winery Adds a New Dry Wine to Their Shelves
Adams County Winery, Gettysburg’s original winery and the fifth oldest operating winery in PA, will be releasing their newest off-dry white wine, Seyval, on November 12th, 2022, at both of their winery locations. The varietal of grape used, Seyval Blanc, is known for its ability to thrive in colder...
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew
It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
Harrisburg Holiday Parade draws thousands despite cold temperatures
Thousand packed North 2nd Street in downtown Harrisburg to watch the annual Holiday Parade. The nearly two-hour parade started on City Island and stretched from Market St., up North 2nd to North St. and then south on Front St. Temperatures dipped into the 30s but blue skies prevailed with many...
UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opens Cumberland County location
A third UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. has opened in the midstate. The new location opened on Nov. 8 at 49 Brookwood Ave., Suite 2 in South Middleton Township. The UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. was previously known as the Children’s Resource Center. UPMC says...
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
moderncampground.com
Cedarline Outdoor Acquires Jonestown / Hershey KOA Campground
Cedarline Outdoor, a Halmos Capital Partners portfolio company envisioning to provide quality outdoor hospitality experiences that inspire, has recently announced the acquisition of the Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Campground in Jonestown (Pennsylvania). According to a release, the KOA park has 86 RV sites, three cabins, and 12 tent sites....
Parent company of Capital City Mall sells N.J. shopping center to help pay off $148M in debt
The owner of the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township is paying down $148 million in debt. By doing that, PREIT (Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust) recently closed on a deal to sell one of its malls. The company announced earlier this month that it has closed on the sale of the Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and several outparcels bringing its capital raised through asset sales this year to $110 million.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to Yelp
It's no secret Lancaster's food scene is incredible. Personally, I've found several local spots in the city dishing up authentic meals, Asian cuisine included. Yelp's top 3 list of the best Asian food spots in Lancaster is one I can get behind:
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle Square packed for Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
Light snow fell as the Greencastle-Antrim community welcomed the holiday season at the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18.
local21news.com
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
