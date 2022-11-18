ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We saved you a bite: Frogs Hollow (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
YORK, PA
Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew

It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
WAYNESBORO, PA
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cedarline Outdoor Acquires Jonestown / Hershey KOA Campground

Cedarline Outdoor, a Halmos Capital Partners portfolio company envisioning to provide quality outdoor hospitality experiences that inspire, has recently announced the acquisition of the Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Campground in Jonestown (Pennsylvania). According to a release, the KOA park has 86 RV sites, three cabins, and 12 tent sites....
JONESTOWN, PA
Parent company of Capital City Mall sells N.J. shopping center to help pay off $148M in debt

The owner of the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township is paying down $148 million in debt. By doing that, PREIT (Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust) recently closed on a deal to sell one of its malls. The company announced earlier this month that it has closed on the sale of the Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and several outparcels bringing its capital raised through asset sales this year to $110 million.
CAMP HILL, PA
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
