Moscow, Idaho, had not recorded a murder in over 7 years before college student slayings
Four students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for the suspect behind the bloody attack.
Idaho police expanding crime scene at site of college students' murders
Idaho State Police and the FBI cordoned off a wide area behind a home on Monday in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were stabbed to death eight days ago.
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
MOSCOW (Spokesman-Review) — It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves...
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin remembered as 'one of the most incredible people you will ever know'
Friends and family of University of Idaho homicide victim Ethan Chapin on Friday remembered the 20-year-old student and athlete as someone who 'loved life.'
Idaho police's expansion of crime scene could possibly mean attempt to uncover new evidence, official says
The chief of the nearby Washington State University Police reacted Monday to new reports surrounding the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
JESSE WATTERS: Students may not feel safe enough to come back until the University of Idaho killer is found
Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals what police have found so far on the murder of four University of Idaho students as information continues to unfold and questions still remain unanswered on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Police ask for patience amid murder investigation of four university students
A week after four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus residence, police on Sunday are asking the concerned public for time and patience to name a suspect.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
Type of knife used in Idaho college murders will be key clue for police, says former FBI special agent
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam said the KaBar knife that was used to kill all four students could help point investigators in the right direction.
Idaho university murders: Police search wooded area behind home where four students were fatally stabbed
Police in Moscow, Idaho, were seen scouring the woods behind the home near the University of Idaho's campus where four students were found fatally stabbed last Sunday.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
Idaho university murders: Police reveal key details about events surrounding stabbing of 4 students
Idaho police revealed new details about the events surrounding the stabbings of four University of Idaho students that happened on early Sunday morning
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene holding fundraiser for University of Idaho students
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene is holding a fundraiser for the families of the murdered University of Idaho students. Xana had been a server at the restaurant.
Idaho university murders: Prosecutor seen entering house where four students were stabbed to death
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson was seen on Saturday entering the Moscow, Idaho, home where four students were killed on Nov. 13.
Idaho Campus Steps Up Surveillance as Mystery Remains Over Four Murders
Police still have no suspects in the killings of four University of Idaho students, who were found dead at a home near its Moscow campus.
Idaho university murders: Investigators seen measuring tire marks at house where 4 students were killed
Idaho investigators were seen measuring tire marks outside of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death.
Idaho university murders: What we know, what investigators should look for, and how the public can help
Crime experts Ted Williams and Dr. Michael Baden weighed in on the University of Idaho stabbings on Sunday's 'Fox & Friends Weekend,' discussing key forensic details.
