Daily Briefing: 'For me, the hour's come'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down, ending a 20-year historic run. Also in the news : More Twitter employees have left the firm after new boss Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum: "hardcore" work or resign.
Now, here we go with Friday's news.
Nancy Pelosi to step down, ending historic run as first woman speaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will step down from her leadership role, ending a 20-year reign leading House Democrats and breaking barriers as the first woman speaker. Her announcement came a day after Republicans claimed a majority in the House in the next congressional term. "For me, the hour's come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," she said. Her decision comes after her party was able to halt an expected Republican wave in the House though Republicans will still have a majority. It also occurs weeks after a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home. Read more
One thing to know: Pelosi will still be in Congress for another term, representing her San Francisco congressional district.
- Former President Barack Obama praised Pelosi "as one of most accomplished legislators in American history." Pelosi helped usher major parts of Obama’s agenda through Congress while he was president, including the Affordable Care Act.
- New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries emerged as the front-runner to lead House Democrats now that Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will step down from leadership.
- Pelosi will remain speaker until Jan. 3 when a new Congress is sworn in and Republicans will have the majority. Kevin McCarthy is the presumptive favorite to assume the gavel after House GOP lawmakers nominated him for the position Tuesday.
Employees resign from Twitter after Elon Musk's deadline
A mounting number of Twitter employees appeared to resign after Elon Musk asked workers to decide by Thursday evening if they wanted to continue at the social media giant, according to multiple reports. Since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago, Musk has booted half of the company's full-time staff of 7,500 and an untold number of contractors. Musk told remaining employees this week they "will need to be extremely hardcore" to build "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0," and working long hours in a high-intensity environment would be part of that push. Musk asked employees to hit "yes" on a link in an email if they wanted to be part of the "new Twitter" by 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Employees who did not reply "yes" would receive three months of severance. Read more
More news to know now
- 🗳 Republican Boebert’s lead over Frisch in Colorado narrows to within recount zone .
- 🔴 Another blistering round of Russian airstrikes ripped across Ukraine on Thursday, as Kyiv saw its first snow of the season .
- ⚠️ North Korea fired an ICBM with range to "cover entire" U.S. mainland, Japan says .
- 🔵 Brittney Griner begins 9-year sentence in Mordovia penal colony, 350 miles from Moscow .
- ⚖️ Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate .
- 🚨 "Act like you're my mom": 10-year-old boy escapes potential kidnapping asking clerk for help .
Biden asks court to intervene on student loan relief, vows Supreme Court appeal
President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to intervene in a legal battle over its $400 billion student loan forgiveness program. The administration asked the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to temporarily hold a lower court's ruling last week that found the Department of Education exceeded its authority with the debt forgiveness program. The Biden administration said it intends to appeal the issue to the Supreme Court. That emergency request would appeal a separate ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, which has also blocked the program. Read more
Major winter storm 'may paralyze' areas around Buffalo, New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that "may paralyze" the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility. Hochul's state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic already banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 surrounding Buffalo Thursday afternoon. The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity until 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Read more
- 🏫 Over 80 schools changed their names in the wake of George Floyd's murder. See our database .
- 📱 Are you "phubbing"? Here's how you may be self-sabotaging your relationship .
- 🔴 Opinion: If our political and legal systems worked, there wouldn't be a Donald Trump 2024 campaign .
- 🚙 Customers say domestic vehicle brands are introducing technology and designs too fast. Ford, Jeep and Chevy are among the least reliable .
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced it had canceled Friday's scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand." Ticketmaster's presale was supposed to be open to 1.5 million verified fans, but 14 million users – including bots – hit the site, Live Nation Chairman Greg Maffei said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. The site sold 2 million tickets on Tuesday, he added. Read more
📷 Photo of the day: All the must-see photos from the Latin Grammys 📷
Rosalía walked into the 2022 Latin Grammys with eight nominations and concluded the night with four honors including winning album of the year for "Motomami," her third studio album.
Bad Bunny, who was not in attendance, won five Latin Grammys Thursday including for best urban music album for "Un Verano Sin Ti." On Twitter, the reggaeton star thanked the Latin Recording Academy for his honors and dedicated them to the Dominican Republic.
Check out our gallery of the best photos from the Latin Grammy Awards .
A little less heavy
