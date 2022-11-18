ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Bright, Chilly Rest of Today; Very Windy, Much Colder Sunday

By Steven Matregrano
 6 days ago

Happy Saturday!

Mainly clear skies will be keeping us dry for our Saturday. It will stay chilly with temperatures rising through the 30s into the low and mid-40s for this afternoon.

Bundle up if you plan on heading out at any point, winds will be making it feel colder at times.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Saturday, Cold And Windy Sunday

For Sunday– a reinforcing shot of colder air moves in on very gusty winds behind an off-shore disturbance. That disturbance could clip southeastern MA/Cape with an early morning rain or snow shower. Skies clear by mid-morning with increasing west winds.

WIND GUST FORECAST SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Sunday afternoon’s highs will struggle to hit 40 and with gusts topping 30mph, the wind chill will be stuck in the 20s most of the day.

Wind chills on Sunday will be in the 20s during the morning, but here’s the thing. They don’t rise much at all throughout the entire day.

The 1PM wind chill forecast looks very similar to the early morning hours. With a persistent west wind, gusting 20 to 30 mph at times, look for very windy, cold, and dry conditions.

Patriots Game Sunday

