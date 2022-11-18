The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a budding star on their hands in third-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately for them, he went down with what seems to be a serious foot injury on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury occurred early in the second half of Friday’s game, when Maxey landed awkwardly on his Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO