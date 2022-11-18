ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Yardbarker

Are Eagles' recent additions just empty calories?

Empty calories come from food with little to no nutritional value. They’re also craveable, like a cupcake. Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are no cupcakes, but their value to the team is debatable, even in a city that craves defense like Philadelphia. To be fair, Roseman had to do...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert

The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a budding star on their hands in third-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately for them, he went down with what seems to be a serious foot injury on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury occurred early in the second half of Friday’s game, when Maxey landed awkwardly on his Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible 76ers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Back in Black: Eagles get new helmets for Packers game

Alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been wearing them to commemorate franchise milestones since 1994. All black uniforms aren’t even new. The Eagles introduced alternate black jerseys in 2003 to celebrate the move from Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2014, the team added...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Courier Post

Woodbury football gets revenge, becomes historic first state finalist

EVESHAM – Anthony Reagan Jr. is going to need a new background for his cell phone. The old photo is outdated now, but it certainly served its purpose. The junior running back for the Woodbury High School football team had snapshots of the last two scores against Salem, a pair of stinging losses, once in last year’s South/Central regional championship and the other a one-point setback to the Rams in October.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ

