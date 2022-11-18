Over the weekend, unveiled a brand new campaign featuring football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo titled, “Victory is a State of Mind.”. The campaign arrives just in time to coincide with the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this year. As the players gear up to play for their countries Argentina and Portugal, respectively, the campaign starring two of the greatest footballer of this generation are seen engaging in a game of chess. One may argue that the game of football takes strategic notes from the game of chess. The campaign is photographed by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz and portrays two of the sport’s greatest legends facing off over a chessboard improves from a Louis Vuitton Damier attaché case. The campaign is focused on the French luxury conglomerate’s longstanding reputation for its travel trunk craftsmanship. This is also not the first time Louis Vuitton has paid homage to the football heritage. In the past, Pelé, Maradona and Zidane also posed for a Louis Vuitton campaign.

1 DAY AGO