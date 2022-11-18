ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Atlantic

The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame

For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
SB Nation

Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever

If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
FOX Sports

Karim Benzema injury: France remains optimistic about World Cup 2022

DOHA, Qatar - France head coach Didier Deschamps has vowed his squad will mount a stout defense of its World Cup title, despite the "sad" loss of star forward Karim Benzema through injury. Benzema, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner after being voted the world’s best player in 2021-22, was ruled...
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction

A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Golden moments from a thrilling 2021 tournament

After 61 matches over 35 days across three competitions, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is in the history books. The spoils went to Australia's men and women and England's wheelchair team. It was an event packed with memorable moments and incredible individuals. How about a tournament recap?. Fireworks on...
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil plays the beautiful game

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Brazil's team goal vs. Italy at the 1970 World Cup. It’s fitting that...
BBC

'﻿Magnificent' Foden needs to change position for England

P﻿hil Foden's role with England needs to become more defined if he is to show his "magnificent talent", according to BBC pundits. O﻿n a Stars of the World Cup episode of Match of the Day: Top 10, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards shower praise on the Manchester City forward, but suggest England boss Gareth Southgate has not yet found the way to unlock his talent.
hypebeast.com

Twitter Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's Louis Vuitton Campaign

Over the weekend, unveiled a brand new campaign featuring football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo titled, “Victory is a State of Mind.”. The campaign arrives just in time to coincide with the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this year. As the players gear up to play for their countries Argentina and Portugal, respectively, the campaign starring two of the greatest footballer of this generation are seen engaging in a game of chess. One may argue that the game of football takes strategic notes from the game of chess. The campaign is photographed by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz and portrays two of the sport’s greatest legends facing off over a chessboard improves from a Louis Vuitton Damier attaché case. The campaign is focused on the French luxury conglomerate’s longstanding reputation for its travel trunk craftsmanship. This is also not the first time Louis Vuitton has paid homage to the football heritage. In the past, Pelé, Maradona and Zidane also posed for a Louis Vuitton campaign.
hypebeast.com

LaMelo Ball and PUMA Hoops' MB.02 Arrives in "Phenom"

While the Charlotte Hornets’ young star LaMelo Ball has been plagued with ankle problems to start the 2022-23 NBA season, his collaborations with. continue on strong. Ball and PUMA Hoops recently saw the introduction of the guard’s second signature sneaker with the brand, the MB.02. Expanding on the success of the MB.01, the new silhouette carries familiar touches from Ball while featuring an updated design that is court-ready. Spotted previously on court during Ball’s limited playing time this season, the MB.02 “Phenom” has been prepped for launch.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BBC

Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?

Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
BBC

Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries and Aspinall to meet in semi-final

Luke Humphries beat Michael van Gerwen 16-10 to knock the three-time champion out of the Grand Slam of Darts. England's Humphries, 27, raced into an early lead in his quarter-final against van Gerwen, 33. And it was a lead he never relinquished as he reached the semi-finals for the first...

