hypebeast.com
Meekz and Corteiz Unite for Collaborative T-Shirt and Balaclava Range
Corteiz shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to U.K. streetwear domination. The brand, owned by Clint419, is continuing its steady stream of exclusive drops and collaborations, having recently teamed up with high-profile personalities, including Dave and Central Cee. The British label is now joining forces with Manchester’s...
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
hypebeast.com
See Owen Wilson Transform Into an Adored TV Artist for New Comedy 'Paint'
IFC Films has dropped off the first-look image for writer and director Brit McAdams’ comedy film Paint, starring Owen Wilson in the role of a famed, Bob Ross-like painting guru. In the forthcoming film, Wilson depicts Carl Nargle, the No. 1 public television painter in Vermont. With his legion...
hypebeast.com
Horror Meets Humor in Dumbgood’s ‘American Psycho’ Capsule Collection
Back with another pop culture collab, Dumbgood just released an exclusive crossover with the cult classic horror film American Psycho. Starring Patrick Bateman, the villain protagonist as portrayed by Christian Bale, Dumbgood translates aspects of the character’s wardrobe alongside iconic imagery from the film into its apparel collection. From T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, and anoraks to matching sweats and blankets, eye-catching prints and phrases that reference the cult classic adorn every piece.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Is Inviting You to Spend the Night in His Iconic Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is mostly known for being a master in the studio and cooking up Billboard chart anthems with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But away from the music, he’s also recognized as one of the most prominent sneaker collectors in the game as he’s often shown off his impressive sneaker closet in one of his Miami homes. And to share a bit of his footwear haven with the fans, he’s now opening up his abode and giving folks a chance to stay in this iconic space through Airbnb.
hypebeast.com
Palace Shares Its Ice-Cold Holiday 2022 Lookbook
It’s the end of the Winter 2022 season for Palace, as it now presents a flurry of garments, accessories and must-haves for the Holiday 2022 period. Captured in a lookbook shot by Clare Shilland, we find Palace Skateboards‘ skate team members Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson donning the latest and greatest from everybody’s favorite London-based skateboarding stalwart, and this season is nothing short of cozy through-and-through.
hypebeast.com
KAWS Drops "THE PROMISE" Vinyl Figure and Print
Following the unveiling of his “THE PROMISE” public art installation at Qatar Museum’s Dadu Gardens, KAWS is dropping a new set of vinyl figures and posters for collectors. The grandiose figures standing in the Dadu Gardens are depicted as two KAWS COMPANION figures in grey and appears...
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Announces First Album in Six Years, 'Herbert'
After a six-year wait, a new Ab-Soul album is finally on the way. The Top Dawg Entertainment staple is officially set to release his fifth studio album Herbert on December 16. Aptly named after the artist, whose legal name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, the upcoming record is described as “a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality.” A press release also notes that Ab-Soul suffered through “a series of unspeakable tragedies,” which allowed him to finish “the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”
hypebeast.com
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Could be Coming in Spring 2023
News has just come out that perhaps the Box Logo T-shirt seen at this year’s Spring/Summer 2023 Balenciaga show may have been more than just a homage to Supreme. Dropsbyjay comments that this is part of an official collaboration that is expected to drop in Spring 2023, and that is has been “confirmed.”
hypebeast.com
18 East and Paterson Link Up for a Collaborative Collection
18 East has only been in business for over three years, but has still managed to create a generous helping of hype for engineering premium cozy outerwear pieces, intricate cut and sew items and graphic tees. Collaborations have been an important part of its business as well as it has linked up with the likes of Standard Issue Tees and Bodega, and now it’s moving into the tennis realm to create a new assemblage with Paterson. In the gallery above you’ll find the full lookbook that stars New York OG and avid tennis player DJ Stretch Armstrong.
hypebeast.com
House of Miracles's New Release Considers "Faith" in Art and Poetry
Marked by unique screen-printing techniques, House of Miracles has released “Faith,” a new unisex apparel collection. Available at the brand’s website, “Faith” continues to invite fans to consider the role of miracles and abstract, divine forces within real-life creative practices. While House of Miracles is a crossover between the realms of beverage– the brand also manufactures Miracle Seltzer and Miracle Water– and fashion, all of their products provide a platform for artists and their communities.
hypebeast.com
1017 ALYX 9SM Drops All-Black Mono Boots
Mathew M Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM has just unveiled a new pair of Mono Boots — and it’s the latest sleek addition to the label’s technical footwear line. 1017 ALYX 9SM is consistently pushing boundaries as to how far its designs can be experimented with. Recently, we saw the label present a pair of Mono Slides; an open-toe silhouette, constructed with premium all-black leather and textile trimming along the collar. The latter’s intricate detailing was also seen on the brand’s recent link-up with Nike on their MMW 005 Mule — which first debuted at 1017’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
hypebeast.com
Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange To Direct Marvel's 'Blade'
Marvel Studios has found its new Blade director in Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange, who helmed the pilot of the HBO series. According to reports, Demange replaces original director Bassam Tariq who left the project in September due to creative differences. Joining the director as a new member of the film’s team is Michael Starrbury, whose work includes Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, who will rewrite the project from day one. Blade star Mahershala Ali was supposedly “personally involved in selecting the writer.”
hypebeast.com
A Glimpse of “Tomie” in the Latest ‘Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ Teaser
Netflix has shared a new teaser for Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, an upcoming anime series based on 20 of Junji Ito’s iconic horror manga works. The latest teaser focused on one of the stories within Ito’s Tomie, titled Tomie: Photo. Among Junji Ito’s many works, Tomie...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club EU Offers Up Retro Football-Inspired Kits
With the World Cup 2022 underway, it’s the perfect moment to share one’s pride in the international sport of football. Billionaire Boys Club EU is one of many joining in the fun with the launch of a football-inspired jersey kit capsule. The new offering centers on retro football...
hypebeast.com
Action Bronson Launches Baklava Flea Market for Apparel, Art and More
Multifaceted artist Action Bronson is gearing up to launch another creative endeavor with his own digital marketplace, Baklava Flea Market. The Queens New York rapper is known for his gritty sound featuring heavy punchlines and unique ‘90s hip-hop inspired wordplay. Outside of music, Bronson is a well-known food enthusiast with multiple food related collaboration launches, from ice cream to his own olive oil. Bonson also travels around New York on adventures to find the best food on his show F*ck Thats Delicious. As a creative, Bronson too, has delved into painting and fine art which can be seen as recent album covers and on his Instagram.
hypebeast.com
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the new...
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons Closes Namesake Label After 27 Years
Raf Simons sent a shockwave through fashion on Monday afternoon, announcing the official conclusion of his namesake design label. In a brief letter, he confirmed that his recently debuted Spring/Summer 2023 collection was the imprint’s last effort, before expressing his gratitude for all those who adored and worked with the fashion brand over its almost three decades of path-carving work.
