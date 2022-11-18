Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 4 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Midnight Navy" Release
With Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup finally rolling out, “Midnight Navy” is among a handful of sneakers slated to release between October and December. The beloved Air Jordan 4‘s familiar colorblocking harkens back to the OG “Fire Red” model, first seen in 1989. The original paneling is updated with speckled details at the midsole and support wings, while the silhouette’s signature mesh netting is offset with navy blue eyelets. The roundup below positions the upcoming release amongst iconic entries in the franchise, including celebratory executions, like “Bred,” which highlights Michael Jordan’s victory during the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics. Others, like the 2019 release of “Sail,” showcase the sneaker’s crossover appeal and work with late designer Virgil Abloh. Check out each model on GOAT and stay tuned for the “Midnight Navy” drop.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 13 Mixes “Wolf Grey” And “Red” For 2023
Having been quietly celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout the year, the Air Jordan 13 has been far from the most popular silhouette of 2022. According to rumors, however, Tinker Hatfield’s 11th design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line is set to continue the celebration well into 2023. In...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement”
First teased in late September, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement” has surfaced via detailed in-hand images ahead of its rumored drop in March 2023. While countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disinterest in the retro, the pair has gained some attention for its heritage-driven, experimental look. White and black take over everything from the toe box to the profile swooshes, leaving overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in the sneaker’s most defining details: elephant print. The cement-colored choice first appeared on the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, with its appearance on sneakers outside of Tinker Hatfield’s creation being scarce over the last 34 years. Collars, “Wings” logos on the ankle and laces also opt for pitch-dark finishes, while the oft-imitated sole units underfoot revert to a greyscale arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component make for a modern Air Jordan 1 rooted in #23’s sneaker legacy.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Brilliant Orange” Coming In 2023: First Look
This Air Jordan 12 is going to turn heads. There have been some amazing Air Jordan 12 colorways to make it to the market as of late. This is definitely a good thing as the Jordan 12 is one of the more underrated Jumpman models from the 90s. In fact, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary which has led to plenty of great models.
hotnewhiphop.com
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Revealed: Photos
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have another collaboration on the way. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have definitely been subjected to some amazing colorways over the years. This is a shoe that was huge in the late 90s, and since that time, it has continued to be popular. You can’t go wrong with this silhouette, and Jordan Brand knows it.
