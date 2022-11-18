ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gueydan, LA

GMA Cool Schools: Jesse Owens

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan!

The students in Mrs. Rani's class getting into the Halloween spirit with food crafts. This year they made "Monster Munch".

Jesse Owens Elementary
Enjoying Monster Munch

The recipe includes skeleton brains, spider legs, pumpkin seeds, bat droppings, witch warts, and ghost teeth. Sounds horrifyingly yummy!

We hope you all enjoyed the holdiay. If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com .

Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

