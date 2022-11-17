ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About

To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022

It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
‘Ignite Sweetwater’: City of Sweetwater adopts first ever comprehensive 20 year plan

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater City Council voted to adopt the cities first comprehensive 20 year plan. A document for guiding the development of transportation, commerce, events, and a wide array of city projects. LINK: Ignite Sweetwater City website This plan was approved on November 8 and David A. Vela, Sweetwater City Manager, said […]
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th

Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
