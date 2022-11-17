Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About
To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
Blackhorse Mercantile & Cafe celebrates official opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Lisa and David Stowe were joined by the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, community members and staff as they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at their new restaurant, Blackhorse Mercantile and Cafe at 103 W. Walker in downtown Breckenridge. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Two pets die after food on stove causes fire at Abilene mobile home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pets died after food on the stove caused a fire at an Abilene mobile home Friday morning. The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Chapel Hill Road around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home […]
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
Residents’ spark change in Abilene Sears Park neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right across the street from Arthur Sears Park, you can find Bill Enriquez, known as a neighborhood historian for many local residents. He carries around a special book in his hand like it is his most prized possession. “I know all the history, I was here when they built it,” said […]
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
The oldest African American church in Abilene celebrates 137 years of service and community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just four years after the City of Abilene was established, reverend James Curry from Sherman, founded Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Although there were not many African Americans in Abilene, according to Reverend Andrew Penns. “Blacks did not have access to adequate churches, did not have access to lots of things that […]
Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022
It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
‘Ignite Sweetwater’: City of Sweetwater adopts first ever comprehensive 20 year plan
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater City Council voted to adopt the cities first comprehensive 20 year plan. A document for guiding the development of transportation, commerce, events, and a wide array of city projects. LINK: Ignite Sweetwater City website This plan was approved on November 8 and David A. Vela, Sweetwater City Manager, said […]
$50,000 in damage caused by heat lamp fire in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire in the far south side area of Abilene burned up an estimated $50,000 in damage to the backside of a home due to a heat lamp on the back porch. Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Abilene Firefighters responded to a structure fire […]
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th
Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Don’t Miss This Exhibition At The Grace Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
As stated in an article by the U.S. Senate, a joint resolution designating November as Native American Indian month was passed and signed into law in 1990. To honor this designation, The Grace Museum has joined forces with Abilene Christian University to create an exhibition celebrating Native American heritage here locally.
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
Abilene Area Free or Discounted Veterans Day Meals & Deals 2022
First off, we'd like to say thank you to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country. As a sign of 'thanks', many restaurants in the Abilene area offer free (or discounted) meals for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Below, you'll see a...
