BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Libyan father taking children from UK a blatant abduction, judge says
Three children who were taken to Libya by their father against their mother's wishes were victims of a "blatant abduction", a judge has said. Khalid, nine, and sisters Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, had been wrongly removed from Manchester's Dawn Daley by Fares Aljehani in July, Mr Justice Peel told London's High Court.
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC
Fly Atlantic to offer transatlantic flights at Belfast International Airport
Fly Atlantic plans to launch a new transatlantic airline at Belfast International Airport in summer 2024. It aims to fly to the US and Canada, British and European destinations and, once fully operational, plans to fly to 35 destinations. This initial announcement is the first stage in its plans; the...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC
Simpson's Tavern: Historical London chophouse fights for its future
Self-proclaimed as London's "oldest chophouse", Simpson's Tavern is fighting for its future following a surprise closure. The Grade II-listed tavern has stood on Cornhill for more than 250 years - surviving fires, wars and epidemics. After getting into rent arrears during the coronavirus pandemic, the venue's locks were changed by...
BBC
Gloucestershire victims of US scam to have money returned
Victims of a postal scam are set to receive compensation after action was taken against the fraudsters. A total of 41 people from Gloucestershire lost money to an international, mass-marketing scam based in Kansas in the United States. Action was taken against the offenders to forfeit cash and assets and...
BBC
Palace of Westminster: Possible remains of medieval Thames river wall found
Possible remains of the medieval Thames shoreline have been uncovered by experts restoring the Palace of Westminster. The stone structures, under a section of the House of Lords chamber, are likely to be at least 700 years old. Engineers spent thousands of hours investigating and drilling boreholes as part of...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing. The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county. Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
We must wean economy off immigration, Labour leader to warn businesses
The days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency", Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will tell business leaders. Sir Keir will call for a plan to train British workers and move the economy away from its "low-pay model". But he will accept the need...
