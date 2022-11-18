A mother was astounded to be charged 20p by a primary school to replace a pencil they say her 10-year-old son broke.Louise Owen was shocked when her son, Lennie-Lee, handed her the letter from Lawn Primary School in Northfleet, Kent, saying they would have to pay to replace the damaged equipment.The mother-of-four, 32, said: “When he first came in I said ‘What have you done now, Lennie?’ But he didn’t have a clue and didn’t even mention the pencil.“The first thing he said to me was that he was kicking a football in the playground and the ball went over...

11 DAYS AGO