BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
‘It cost them more to write the letter’: School charges 10-year-old pupil for broken pencil
A mother was astounded to be charged 20p by a primary school to replace a pencil they say her 10-year-old son broke.Louise Owen was shocked when her son, Lennie-Lee, handed her the letter from Lawn Primary School in Northfleet, Kent, saying they would have to pay to replace the damaged equipment.The mother-of-four, 32, said: “When he first came in I said ‘What have you done now, Lennie?’ But he didn’t have a clue and didn’t even mention the pencil.“The first thing he said to me was that he was kicking a football in the playground and the ball went over...
BBC
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
‘You Handle It Before I Handle It’ Mother Confronts School After 11-Year-Old Dalaya Hooper Requests A Transfer Due To Racist Bullying Over Her Skin Tone
Dalaya Hooper's mother took to social media when she requested to change schools because of racist bullying. Dawnetta Hooper claims the school district suggested Dalaya switch classes or leave early.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction worker killed in 'traffic incident'
A construction worker has died while working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Somerset. EDF Energy confirmed the death of a man after emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday. Delivery director Nigel Cann said: "One of our team was...
BBC
Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules
A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
School Explosion Burns Multiple Students After Science Experiment Mishap
A teacher and 11 pupils were hospitalized after their test blew up as they worked outside.
BBC
Cornwall ambulance waits at hospital improving - NHS bosses
Hospital bosses in Cornwall say they have seen improvements in reducing ambulance delays and people stuck in hospital despite finishing treatment. Cornwall Council's health scrutiny committee was told last week recent changes had helped, including more beds opening and new clinical work started. However, those solutions were not described as...
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
BBC
Herefordshire Council offers £1.3m extra winter support
Vulnerable households and residents struggling with food and energy bills in Herefordshire will be offered an extra £1.3m in support this winter. Food vouchers for children who get free school meals are among the measures. Herefordshire Council said the money from the government was aimed at providing support until...
BBC
Herefordshire Council leader issues warning to PM over services
A council leader has written to the Prime Minister asking for "immediate financial assistance" to help it pay for services. David Hitchiner of Herefordshire Council warned of "significant financial challenges" with services "becoming impossible to maintain". The Chancellor's autumn statement last week enabled councils to increase council tax payments to...
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire which killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
More councils considering legal action over ‘unsafe’ asylum seeker hotels
Suella Braverman language 'fuelling xenophobia', says Albanian PM. At least eight more councils are considering legal action against the Home Office over “unsafe” hotels for asylum seekers, The Independent can reveal. Six have already sought injunctions against use of accommodation in their areas, with leaders raising concerns about...
BBC
Cornwall tourist died after two-hour wait for ambulance, inquest hears
Ambulance delays in Cornwall "significantly reduced" the chances of a man surviving a stroke, an inquest has heard. Tony Reedman, 54, died four days after suffering a stroke while on holiday in Cornwall in June 2021. The inquest heard he waited nearly two-and-a-half hours for an ambulance to take him...
BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC
Gloucester: NHS boss says people have died waiting for ambulances
An NHS boss has said people have died while waiting in the community for an ambulance. Delays in paramedics reaching patients is partly due to handover delays at hospitals, an ambulance trust said. Chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Deborah Lee, said a decision had been made to...
BBC
Asylum seekers housed at Exeter hotel - city council
A number of asylum seekers are being housed by the government at a hotel in Exeter, the city council has confirmed. Exeter City Council said the Home Office told it on Sunday that an unspecified number would be housed in the city and they had arrived "in the last couple of days".
